The highs and lows of cattle: 81yo farmer reveals reality of grazing life

Eighty-one year old grazier Neville Williams is a staple within Monto's cattle circles.
With four blocks to his name, and 300 head of cattle, across his hometown and another near Condamine in the Western Downs, Mr Williams says to do what he loves for a living is an achievement in itself.
"If you survive, that's achievement enough," he said.
Mr Williams has not only survived, but thrived within an unpredictable industry, but as predictions and trends come and go, he said he's learned to to adjust and look at the facts to stay successful.
Born in Monto Hospital, Mr Williams grew up in the North Queensland town, learning from 100 years of generations before him about the inner workings of the industry.
"From where I live now is only about 7km from where I grew up. My father had a block further up the road...I've been here, where I live now, since 1962," he said.
"My great grandfather was a miner, a gold digger. He originated from America and came out here to Australia. He jumped ship and never left the place. They never caught him."
After working at mines across the country in the 1880s, including mines near the Snowy Mountains, Rockhampton, and Calliope, Mr Williams' great grandfather began the Williams cattle legacy when he settled in the Monal Goldfields.
"He built the first store there. They started getting cattle," Mr Williams said.
"He took up 2,000 acres and he also had another few thousand acres around the goldfields where he'd run cattle.
"But when the ticks came in 1904, half the cattle died."
Growing up on a 13,000 acre block in Monto, Mr Williams spent a lot of his time doing jobs like mustering for landholders.
"I helped my father and in those days, ticks were a real problem," he said.
"We spent weeks, in summer months...we'd do three weeks of dipping cattle for ticks.
"It's a lot different now to what it was like in those days. There were no Brahman cattle. We never did Brahman. They didn't come in until a lot of years later."
In 1962, he purchased his 8000 acre property before marrying his wife Patricia in 1965.
They had three children, Susan McLaughlin - who also runs a couple of blocks outside Monto, Peter, - who works for the Western Downs council, Steven - who works in the mines at Moura, and Andrew - who helps his father and cuts timber in Monto.
"The hard times...It's a bit different in places but not much different to what it ever was," Mr Williams said.
"They're going on about the climate, but for a lot of years now I've kept the maximum and minimum temperatures...because when I was a young fella, they were always talking about the reefs getting burnt because it was getting hotter.
"I don't think it is. It's actually the humidity that makes it hot. Last year we had days of 40 degrees but this year I think we've had about 37."
Mr Williams predominately runs red cattle, after transitioning from Angus in his earlier days.
"You've got to get the right cattle for the area. I think (red cattle) are probably some of the best...It's not a real good market where I am for Brahman," he said.
Reflecting on last year's market, Mr Williams said El Nino predictions had "massive implications" upon the cattle industry, with vendors flooding the market.
"The last few months, I think the forecast has been so far out of whack that it's really affected the market and people were selling cattle because they were worried it wasn't going to rain," Mr Williams said.
"The market is price-driven. It's just the dog trying to catch its tail; it goes around and around and around...it has flow-on effects.
"When the farmer doesn't make much money, he doesn't spend any money and it affects the town, it affects everyone, really."
With a lifetime of bestowed and learned knowledge, Mr Williams said he is optimistic about the future about the industry he loves.
"It's a pretty good industry...You'll always get difficult times. It's never ever a straight run, is it? You think it's going good and all of a sudden it'll become dry or something like that," he said.
"You've just got to try and read what's going to happen. It's not an easy one, but to be successful, that's what you've got to do; you've got to get on and keep with the latest if you can."
While Mr Williams still frequents sale yards and regularly musters, he is content with the successful impact his work with cattle has had upon Monto and Western Downs markets.
"I have achieved as much as I want to achieve."
