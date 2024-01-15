A show about working dogs is a tv ratings winner

Hands up, who loves watching puppies? If you said, yes, then you probably tuned in to the first episode of the second series of Muster Dogs which was jampacked full of Border Collie pups.
Airing on ABC TV yesterday evening, the first episode absolutely smashed it in the ratings, winning the 7.30pm timeslot according to TV ratings agency, OzTAM Metro and RegionalTAM Combined Average Audience.
According to OzTAM, the first episode was also named the third most watched show of the night across all broadcast networks.
Narrated by Lisa Millar, the five-part series, Muster Dogs, sees five Australian Border Collie pups, bred from the same litter by champion dog educator Mick Hudson, sent to five graziers around Australia, who will each try to get their pup trained in 12 months.
The two Queensland contestants are grazier and mother-of-three Cilla Pershouse of Ban Ban Springs, who has a background in the performing arts as a singer, actor and dancer, and Steve Elliott, an award-winning dog trainer from Winton.
Ms Pershouse is training Ash Barky while Mr Elliott has Indi.
After watching the first episode last night, Angela Carr of Charters Towers, who owns four-year-old Kelpie, Sass, said she was hoping Steve and his pup win the series seeing as they were both from North Queensland.
"However, I'm sure everyone will do well and have a great time - no doubt with a few moments along the way as is guaranteed when working with animals," she said.
