Paradise Dam: Farmers cite 'secret talks', call for legislated sales ban

Bundaberg growers are demanding the state government legislate a ban on more water sales from Paradise Dam.
Bundaberg lychee and macadamia grower, Craig Van Rooyen, hosted a meeting at his farm in South Bingera, said local growers were shocked at the news Sunwater was in what they called "secret talks" with potential buyers of water while work on the construction of a new Paradise Dam wall downstream had not even begun.
"Sunwater have cut Paradise Dam in half," Mr Van Rooyen said.
"It's more a puddle than a dam at the moment yet they have been in secret negotiations since 2022 to sell water they literally do not have.
"It's time for the state government to return water security to the Bundaberg region and the greatest show of faith the Miles Government can offer us right now is to pass legislation banning the option to sell water from Paradise Dam while it is half its original size."
Mr Van Rooyen who was joined by cane growers Judy Plath and Joe Russo, said local farmers believed all talk of Sunwater selling more water from Paradise Dam and this must cease.
He said Bundaberg MP, Tom Smith had been invited to attend the meeting.
"Joe, Judy and myself are here today on behalf of local irrigators calling on Bundaberg MP, Tom Smith, to join with local irrigators to fight for legislation banning Sunwater from selling water from Paradise Dam," Mr Van Rooyen said.
"Our sons stand behind us today facing an uncertain future, (they) join us in our call to Tom Smith to provide them with some certainty by delivering legislation preventing any further water sales from Paradise Dam while the dam is half its original size.
"We will not rest until we have ensured that not one drop can be sold from the mini version of Paradise Dam we have right now."
However, when the office of the Minister for Water Glenn Butcher was approached for comment, his office referred to a statement made by Sunwater, which said they had, "no current plans to sell new permanent water from the Burnett River sub-scheme and will continue to engage with customers as the detailed business case for a new dam wall progresses."
But Mrs Plath said the future of many agribusinesses was at stake and growers had lost faith in the dam operators.
"Legislation is the only way to ensure Sunwater does not sell any water from Paradise Dam, not one drop should be sold while Paradise is half its original size," she said.
"In 2022 Sunwater informed irrigators they were investigating the option to sell more water from Paradise Dam before the repairs were completed.
"Growers immediately raised alarm bells about Sunwater's proposal to sell water from Paradise Dam before it was fixed and were told by Sunwater that 'dealings with current or prospective customers are commercial-in-confidence' and that Sunwater 'would reconsider water sales in consultation with all interested parties'".
Meanwhile, veteran water campaigner and Childers sugarcane, peanut and macadamia grower Joe Russo, said he firmly supported calls for legislation to protect existing water entitlements.
"We have to insist on legislation to protect our water entitlements," Mr Russo said.
"Because it's painfully clear that a verbal promise from Sunwater or the government cannot be relied upon
"Legislation is the only way to ensure a commitment to halt sales on water from Paradise Dam is genuine (and) I have to say that I am very disappointed to find myself again fighting for water security for my region.
"I spent decades in the fight to have Paradise Dam built, after watching my father battle before me, to now see my sons having to step into my shoes and continue to fight for water security for our farming future is deeply disappointing".
But a Sunwater spokesperson said they denied the allegations and had not participated in any secret talks.
"There are no plans to sell new permanent water allocations from Paradise Dam," the spokesperson said.
"Based on customer feedback, water-sharing rules were changed in March 2020 to quarantine unsold water from the dam to maximise allocations during works to strengthen the dam.
"At that time, customers requested that Sunwater commit to reconsider options for water sales once an announcement was made on the dam's future."
The Sunwater spokesperson said this was communicated with key stakeholders.
"In line with this commitment, Sunwater held discussions with the Bundaberg Water Supply Scheme Irrigator Advisory Committee and Paradise Dam Reference Group in 2022 to gauge their interest in making permanent water available for sale," the spokesperson said.
"At that point in time, customers were not interested in purchasing new permanent allocations, therefore the quarantine arrangements remain in place.
"Paradise Dam is currently at 99 per cent capacity, with medium priority allocations for customers at 100 per cent for the 2023-24 water year.
Sunwater will continue to engage with customers regarding their water needs as the Paradise Dam project continues."
Mr Smith's office was contacted for comment.
Know more about this? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
