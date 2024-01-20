Queensland Country Life
There's a fundamental piece missing - but an opportunity

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
January 20 2024 - 3:00pm
In November, the Queensland government updated its Queensland Jobs Plan Roadmap with a revised Energy Plan.

