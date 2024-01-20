Can an attorney vary a binding death benefit nomination?

In the recent case of Re Rentis Pty Ltd [2023] QSC 252 (Rentis Pty Ltd as a trustee for the Robert Stannett Superannuation Fund), the court considered whether an attorney acting under an enduring power of attorney was authorised to vary the beneficiaries of a binding death benefit nomination.
Robert Stannett was the sole member of the super fund and had appointed his wife and brother as his attorneys under an EPOA. In October 2020 Mr Stannett made a BDBN directing that his wife should receive 50 per cent of his superannuation death benefits and his two children should receive 25pc each.
In December 2020 Mr Stannett sustained a brain injury after falling from a ladder and lost capacity to make personal and financial decisions for himself. Subsequently, Mr Stannett's wife died in February 2021 leaving his brother as the sole attorney.
After the death of Mr Stannett's wife, the attorney made a new BDBN on May 9, 2022 allocating 40pc to each of Mr Stannett's two children and 10pc to each of his two stepchildren.
The attorney made a further BDBN on May 17, 2022 allocating 25pc to each of Mr Stannett's two children with the remaining 50pc to be allocated to his estate. It was the validity of these BDBNs made by the attorney that was examined.
In an earlier case regarding superannuation death benefits, Re Narumon Pty Ltd [2019] 2 Qd R 247, the court determined that a decision to make a BDBN is a financial matter within the meaning of the Powers of Attorney Act 1998 (Qld), and therefore a BDBN could be made by an attorney.
In Re Rentis Pty Ltd the circumstances were slightly different in that the EPOA expressly authorised the attorney to "renew" a BDBN and the court therefore had to consider the meaning of the word "renew".
His Honour acknowledged that one possible view might be that the word "renew" may only give the attorney the power to repeat the terms of the previous BDBN, however if the attorney was unable to address a change in circumstances (such as the death of Mr Stannett's wife) such an interpretation may result in "capricious, unreasonable, inconvenient or unjust" consequences, as per the decision of Hammerschlag J in Spina v Permanent Custodians Ltd.
His Honour did not favour this interpretation and said an EPOA was intended to empower an attorney to address changed circumstances that the principal would have addressed if they had capacity to do so.
His Honour also noted that there did not seem to be any obvious reason why Mr Stannett would wish to constrain the attorney, especially as the BDBN did not lapse or require regular renewal.
Applying common principles of interpretation, His Honour in Re Rentis Pty Ltd preferred to interpret "renew" to mean "restore to freshness" or in other words "making a new BDBN that was fresh and addressed fresh circumstances that had arisen since the last BDBN".
His Honour held that the last BDBN made by the attorney was valid. He noted that his decision only related to the existence of a power for the attorney to make a new BDBN, not whether that power should have been exercised.
It is important to consider your estate planning holistically and that documents such as SMSF deeds, wills, EPOAs and BDBNs take other documents into account to avoid a potential conflict in the intentions expressed in each document.
Additionally, when making an enduring power of attorney, careful consideration should be given to the extent of the powers granted to attorneys, particularly in relation to binding death benefit nominations.
