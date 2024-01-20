Can an attorney vary a binding death benefit nomination?

His Honour acknowledged that one possible view might be that the word "renew" may only give the attorney the power to repeat the terms of the previous BDBN, however if the attorney was unable to address a change in circumstances (such as the death of Mr Stannett's wife) such an interpretation may result in "capricious, unreasonable, inconvenient or unjust" consequences, as per the decision of Hammerschlag J in Spina v Permanent Custodians Ltd.