Cows and calves strong at Laidley

There were 592 head yarded at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Agents reported the market saw a sharp rise in prices for all descriptions, with competition strong. Cows and calves were particularly strong.
Peter and Elaine Horrocks, Mt Whitestone, sold a line of Droughtmaster cows with first calves at foot, for $2000. Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold lines of Santa cows for $1410 and $1200 and lines of weaner steers for $1030 and $915.
Reinke Family, Mt Sylvia, sold Santa feeder steers for $1410 and weaner steers for $1150. Mark Dorge, Lockyer, sold lines of aged Charbray cows for $1360, $1360 and $1140, milk tooth heifers for $1180 and milk tooth steers for $1390 and $1230.
William Goetsch, Allandale, sold milk tooth steers for $1360. Gatton Earthmoving, Ingoldsby, sold lines of Charolais cross weaners, with steers making $1020 and $960 and heifers $970, $850, $850 and $800. Corey Hesse, Sommerholm, sold Santa cows and calves for $2000.
Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1310 and heifers with first calf at foot for $1825. Geoffrey Steinhardt, Ropeley, sold milk tooth Droughtmaster steers for $1330. John Curtin, Mt Whitestone, sold a line of Charbray cows for $1400, milk tooth heifers for $1160 and Charbray weaner heifers for $800. Leon Manteufel, Marburg, sold Brangus cows for $1350.
Doug and Louise Gelhaar, Ingoldsby, sold Charolais cross backgrounder steers for $1100 and heifers for $1350 and $930. Curtin Family Trust, Mt Whitestone, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1390. Barry and Jo Coyne, Grandchester, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2100.
Dan Curtin, Mt Whitestone, sold five to six-month-old Charbray steer calves for $890. Olm Family Trust, Ropeley, sold Brahman cows for $1420 and $1270. Anthony Hennessey, Thornton, sold Droughtmaster store cows for $880.
Grantley Burchmann, Ropeley, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $900 and vealer heifers for $705. Robert West, Blenheim, sold Charolais weaner steers for $960. Gerry Luck, Blenheim, sold Charolais weaner steers for $1000 and steer calves five to six months for $850.
Ian Lindenmayer, Mt Sylvia, sold five to six-month-old Charbray steer calves for $800. Trevor and Lorelle Neibling, Laidley, sold Charolais cross weaners, with males making $800 and heifers $810. Emervale, Redbank Creek, sold a pen of mixed cows and calves for $1750.
