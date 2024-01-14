Queensland Country Life
Cows and calves strong at Laidley

Updated January 15 2024 - 9:52am, first published 9:00am
Cows and calves sold for $2000/unit at Laidley. Picture by Stariha Auctions
There were 592 head yarded at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

