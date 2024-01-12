Queensland Country Life
Catfish and yabbies on the menu at Birdsville

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated January 12 2024 - 7:46pm, first published 7:00pm
Five-year-old Louis Hussey checking for fish at the Old Crossing on the Diamantina River, following in the footsteps of generations of the Brook family before him. Picture: Karen Brook
The Diamantina shire might still be drought stricken but Birdsville locals have been having a great time fishing for crawchies and catfish this week.

