Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Woman airlifted from Dalma property after cattle yard accident

Updated January 12 2024 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The RACQ CapRescue helicopter landing at the scene of the accident. Picture: Supplied
The RACQ CapRescue helicopter landing at the scene of the accident. Picture: Supplied

A woman in her 60s has been airlifted from a property near Dalma, west of Rockhampton, with significant arm injuries sustained while working in cattle yards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.