Woman airlifted from Dalma property after cattle yard accident

A woman in her 60s has been airlifted from a property near Dalma, west of Rockhampton, with significant arm injuries sustained while working in cattle yards.
She was branding cattle when the incident occurred, and according to an RACQ CapRescue spokesperson, she suffered suspected lacerations and possible fractures to her arm.
The Queensland Ambulance Service responded to the incident and paramedics worked alongside the RACQ CapRescue team's Rescue300 helicopter, which left its base at Rockhampton at 2.30pm.
The onboard medical crew then stabilised the patient, and she was flown to Rockhampton Hospital for further scans and treatment.
