Nothing stopping this 85-year-old from farming

Eighty-five years young, Luxmore Lethbridge has never lost his love for cattle, horses and the country.
"I'm doing what I love best. Horses and cattle are my life - and the country...I never get sick of going out every day and looking at the country. I know it like the back of my hand. It's beautiful," he said.
Born and raised in North Queensland at Werrington Station, 300km west of Townsville, Mr Lethbridge's dedication to his home has never faltered, with the property recently celebrating 125 years of settlement.
"(He is) still riding horses, fixing fences and keeping the bar high for the next three generations that are following him and growing his empire," granddaughter Kate Bates said.
After he left school, Mr Lethbridge harnessed the first-hand knowledge of his childhood rearing when he took over the stock camp at Werrington for four years.
"Then my wife (Linley) and I decided to get married and I left home and went to a property north of Charters Towers (Fletchervale) for two years. I was the head stock man. Then I was offered a job at the Northern Territory where I managed Lake Nash station...up to 1974" Mr Lethbridge said.
When his three children came to school age, the pull to move east for education drew the Lethbridges to a new endeavour.
"We were able to buy a mixed farm, 300 acres on the northern end of the Atherton Tablelands...we initially bought it to grow pasture seed, grass seed and legume seeds," he said.
"But right then, the cattle crash came when the bottom fell out of the cattle industry, which meant the bottom fell out of the pasture industry. We had to become a farm then."
Despite the hurdle, the family adapted - growing produce like peanuts, corn, pumpkins, and watermelons for six years, until Mr Lethbridge made a new transition to Mareeba Meat Works for 12 months.
"It was a good job. But as time went on, my cousin wanted out of Werrington so I was able to buy my way back in and we came back home in February 1980," he said.
"We took over there. I've been there for 43 years."
The Lethbridge empire has expanded - accumulating three properties across the state.
One is a 67,000 acre fattening property between Alpha and Tambo.
"It's very good country and the cattle perform exceptionally well there," Mr Lethbridge said.
"Three years ago we bought another breeder property north of Mount Surprise here in North Queensland. A place called Amber."
Mr Lethbridge's passion for the land has transferred to his progeny - with his granddaughter Georgia and her husband managing the 264,000 acres.
His other granddaughter, Kate and her husband, also manage a hay farm at Guru.
"He is our best friend and our hardest worker," Kate said.
Between the three Lethbridge properties, the family runs 16,000 head of cattle.
"We have Brahman cross cattle, pretty well straight Brahman," Mr Lethrbridge said.
"It's a fairly soft breed of Brahman. Very adaptable cattle, very productive and fertile cattle. Very quiet in nature and it just makes the job so much easier when you have quiet cattle and quiet people.
"Everything's rosey. I'm still working, still riding horses."
The family affair has brought Mr Lethbridge's children into the fold, with his youngest son Russell serving as the managing director of Werrington Cattle Company, and his grandson Clayton working as the overseer, managing the marketing of the three stations with his wife Meg.
Eldest son, Luxmore Jnr manages a property at Pilbara, and daughter Miranda runs a pet retreat in Toowoomba after some time managing a cattle property up north.
"We're hoping it will stay in the family. It's marvellous. There's not better feeling than having family and working and having family working within the business...working with them," Mr Lethbridge said.
"It gives me not only a secure feeling but pride, and keeping their great great grandfather's dream alive...all he had was a pack horse and a swag."
Mr Lethbridge notes that with any other industry on the land, the "tide goes out and comes in".
"I hope the industry continues to thrive...it's a supply and demand world we live in but people have still got to eat," he said.
"Hopefully our industry will survive, particularly on that format as a supplier of protein for the world.
Mr Lethbridge has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
"Last year we had five all born within four months of each other," he said.
