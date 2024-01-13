Queensland Country Life
What these bush kids hope to achieve in 2024

KM
By Kelly Mason
January 13 2024 - 2:00pm
Clockwise from left: Lachlan Pattison, Cashmere, Emma Martin, Boonah, Austin Beadle, Hervey Bay, Layne Martin, Barrow, Addison Bassingthwaighte, Wallumbilla and Lilly Chambers, Kilcoy. Pictures: Kelly Mason
Embryo programs, mastering feed rations and showing cattle might not be the first thing that comes to mind as new year's resolutions but they are exactly what young cattle enthusiasts in Queensland hope to achieve this year.

