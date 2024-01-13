What these bush kids hope to achieve in 2024

Embryo programs, mastering feed rations and showing cattle might not be the first thing that comes to mind as new year's resolutions but they are exactly what young cattle enthusiasts in Queensland hope to achieve this year.
At the annual Santa Gertrudis Youth Camp, held in Warwick this week, Queensland Country Life asked attendees, what is your goal for 2024?
Lachlan Pattison, 13, from Cashmere said he had grand plans for his cattle stud.
"My goal is to have my first embryo calf down from my Angus stud so I can show team in 2025 and slowly build up my stud," he said.
Emma Martin, 16 from Boonah was focused on her final year of school.
"My goal is to get through my senior year at Boonah state high school and complete many shows with my cattle club," she said.
"I looking forward to spending time with my mates at school while I get through year 12. My plan after school is to get involved working in agriculture."
Austin Beadle, 11 from Hervey Bay plans to get behind the wheel this year.
"I want to learn how to drive my pop's grader so that he doesn't have to climb up the stairs anymore because he has trouble...I will need to gain his trust first though," he said.
Layne Martin, 12, from Barrow was keen to keep working at something he enjoys.
"I've been working at the saleyards and I'd like to keep doing that. My favourite thing about the saleyards is being chased by the animals," he said.
Addison Bassingthwaighte, 13 from Wallumbilla said she wants to achieve independence with her tasks on her family property.
"My goal is to finally make a mix without Dad telling me what to do," she said.
"I like doing cattle work, I'm out all day on our property so I'd like to keep doing more of that."
Lilly Chambers, 16 from Kilcoy was keen to become active in the agricultural community and build connections for her future.
"My goal for 2024 is to get out and about, go to lots of shows and events like Beef week, you never know who you are going to meet," she said.
"I'd like to experience all the different parts of agriculture to help me decide what I what to do with the rest of my life."
