Big names spotted at Magic Millions sale

Plenty of country Queenslanders have been spotted out and about at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale.
There have been huge prices paid over several days of selling, in the lead up to the $14.25m Magic Millions Raceday this Saturday.
On Thursday, the first foal of former champion New Zealand based racemare Avantage received a $2.1 million price tag.
Presented at the auction by Coolmore stud, the filly caught the eye of leading buyer David Ellis.
Across the first three day of selling, 85.2 per cent of the catalogue sold for an average of $289,810, compared with an average of $306,240 at the same time last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.