Noonga hits a six at the Sheryl Sinnamon Memorial cricket day

Howzat! A fun day on the cricket pitch for a good cause, which involved a rainbow assortment of uniforms to rival any kit worn in the One Day Internationals, graced the tennis courts of Noonga as around 140 players battled it out for honour and glory at the Sheryl Sinnamon Memorial cricket day on January 6.
The competition involved 19 teams who gamely travelled the Jackson-Wandoan Road for the fourth annual day, which attracted well over 200 people including spectators who cheered on their teams and supported the event.
It was a fashion-forward day on the pitch as teams displayed a dazzling dress code, with headgear ranging from sombreros to baseball caps, Akubras to trade helmets via towelling hats beloved by cricket tragics the world over.
These were coordinated with a colourful array of team uniforms that included Hawaiian shirts, club tops especially made for the event, fluorescent shorts and socks, with many sporting a kit so bright, sunglasses were required to watch the play.
All profits from the day will be donated to the charity 'Are you bogged mate?', which aims to boost awareness and start a conversation with the broader community about the rising issue of depression and suicide rates among men in rural areas.
After the matches were played and players enjoyed a cool drink, many took the opportunity to praise the event and the good cause it supported.
"It's a bloody cracker," said Surat Rats player Craig Murray.
"Us blokes, we are all pretty tough and macho when we want to be, but this shines a light on a pretty serious issue in the bush."
According to organisers, as well as raising valuable funds, the event also served as an opportunity to promote men's mental health in the bush.
One insightful farmer's wife was heard to mention, as Noonga has no phone reception, it forced those attending to be present with one another, without being able to check the Bureau of Meteorology's weather radar.
She said it was great to observe everyone connecting and having a good time.
Barry Sinnamon, husband of the late Sheryl Sinnamon, in whose memory the event is named, said having such a terrific turnout was humbling on several levels.
"The statistics on suicide in the bush are horrific, even worse then the road death toll," he said.
"if the day could serve to raise awareness and save one life then it would be totally worth it."
Honours on the day were won by the Bidson Bashers with the equally sought-after Dachshund tail (for last place), was won by the Pittsworth Ball Tamperers.
"The best dressed went to the Top Spin Tradies with special mention going to our dear friends the Surat Rats and What the Duck," Mr Sinnamon said.
Fierce bidding at the day's auction afterwards saw a one kilo bag of Fantail chocolates (still in its best-before date), go for $450, a set of miniature handmade cattle yards suitable for a child sold under the hammer to the Surat Rats who stumped up $2100, while a ball signed by Australian cricket great Steve Smith sold for $1400, and a box of lamb meat went for $400.
After the cricket, those left with energy to burn danced the night away to tune of Wallumbilla singer Russell Dewhurst.
The Noonga community and the Sinnamon family said they wanted to thank all the generous sponsors, raffle donors, volunteers, umpires, players and spectators for making the event one to remember.
"It has been truly humbling, that the love of Sheryl and good old country hospitality continues to draw such a well spirited group of people to our community," Mr Sinnamon said.
