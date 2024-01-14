Queensland Country Life
Noonga hits a six at the Sheryl Sinnamon Memorial cricket day

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated January 15 2024 - 12:54pm, first published 10:00am
Howzat! A fun day on the cricket pitch for a good cause, which involved a rainbow assortment of uniforms to rival any kit worn in the One Day Internationals, graced the tennis courts of Noonga as around 140 players battled it out for honour and glory at the Sheryl Sinnamon Memorial cricket day on January 6.

