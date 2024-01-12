All smiles as Warwick sheep sales return from festive break

It doesn't seem that long ago that the lamb market was at a record low but there was no signs of worry when sheep sales returned for the new year in Queensland on Wednesday.
Warwick agents welcomed 1553 lambs and 721 grown sheep, including good runs of well finished lambs and young store lambs.
MLA data from the sale reported light weight young lambs to restockers sold to $76 and averaged $54/head.
Young lambs in the 18-20kg range to feeder operators averaged $101 and sold to $106 with those to the wholesale market at $125 to average $113/head.
Light weight older lambs to feed made $124 to average $116/head. Butcher weight lambs averaged $151 and sold to $160/head.
Trade weight lambs sold to $177 and averaged $170/head.
Heavy trade lambs averaged $181 and sold to $185 with lambs over 30kg to processors at $205/head.
Heavy hoggets sold from $60 to $104/head. Wethers to processors sold from $66 to $81/head.
Light weight merino ewes returning to the paddock sold to $32/head with Dorper ewes to processors selling from $40 to $74/head.
Ram lambs to the wholesale market sold to $80 with rams to processors selling from $44 to $60/head.
Warwick saleyards officer Ralph Smith said that the rain had meant there was feed around, which took the pressure off people to sell but there was still a good range of well priced stock available.
"We've been lucky, we've had good rain but no damaging wind associated with it," he said.
"I would have thought there might have been a few more people because of the numbers and the price.
"It's a bit slow but it's the start of the year, there are bakeries still closed."
Brett Shelley, the owner of wholesale business Leslie Lamb, picked up a range of lambs at the sale and said the market was strong for processing lambs.
He anticipated it would be the case for the coming weeks before backing off.
Mr Shelley said the market used to follow expected trends but was now more unstable.
"For the first sale after the Christmas/New year break it was a bigger yarding," he said.
"It was certainly a good line up at the sale. Everyone was catered for, there were all types; restocker lambs, kill lambs and export lambs.
"The lamb market is certainly stronger, in line with what has gone on in the southern markets this week."
GR Prime Lamb and Pork owner Bill Gross was at the sale sourcing lambs for their business.
He had witnessed a lot of change in the industry throughout the decades.
"It seem like it will be a pretty good start to the season with the rain we've had," he said.
"The market is always changing and you just have to go with it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.