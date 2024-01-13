Scenic Rim farmers ask families and foodies to 'ditch supermarket aisles'

As increasing consumer anger is directed to levithan supermarkets over price gouging while they record massive profits, a south east Queensland growers collective is urging families and foodies to shun the grocery aisles for the farm-based Towri Growers market which commences next month.
Dallas Davidson from Towri Sheep Cheeses n artisan sheep farm and cheesery which is hosting the monthly paddock-to-plate growers market, said it will allow for shopping direct from a collective of Scenic Rim farmers.
"Our Growers Market initiative has been months in planning as a pivot to offset the challenges we are expecting this year in terms of drought," she said.
"People can walk away from that grocery aisle and onto a farm.
"The Towri Growers Market will be affordable for families as all the produce will be seasonal, including freshly picked fruit and vegetables, not kept in long-term cold storage or sprayed for a longer shelf life."
The market will embrace dairy, meat, fruit, veg, baked goods and preserves and wine.
Following the Christmas Day storms on Tamborine Mountain and the recent flooding, it's even more important for people to support the growers and producers of the region, she said.
"Our producer community is resilient, we've lived through fire, floods, drought, Covid, and now a tornado," she said.
"Now we need people from all over SEQ to come and support us, to buy direct from us as growers and producers, to get to know us, to share our stories and become our extended family.
"We are just an hour from Brisbane and a little more from the Gold Coast, but the trip means the world to us, and we guarantee it's a better experience than walking up and down the aisle of a major grocery store."
Mrs Davison promised "a brilliant market, plus lots to do - there's sheep milking demonstrations, loads of sheep pats, great lawn games, wine tasting" - and dogs are welcome.
Producers include many known, loved and highly respected and awarded names including, Tommerup Dairy Farm, Towri Sheep Cheeses, Valley Pride Produce, Harry's Paddock, The Black Bee Apiary, Baney Creek Vineyard, the chefs from Embers Woodfire and The Lingering Baker.
Meanwhile, Kay Tammerup, a sixth- generation Tommerup Dairy Farm producer, said the markets are an exciting opportunity for everyone involved.
"If there's one thing that I've learnt about farmers and producers in the Scenic Rim, it's that we always find a way to rebuild, regroup, reinvent, and reimagine," shesaid.
"Anything is possible when we work together and support each other.
"The Towri Growers Market has come from producers supporting each other to create a regular on-farm produce experience, where authenticity and connection to farmers is our focus, it's a collection of our farmer friends will bring their wares - from our family farms to your family table."
One lucky shopper at each market will win a hamper packed with local produce.
Mrs Davidson said Towri Sheep Cheeses is delighted to host the monthly markets at, 206 Saville Road, Allenview on the first Saturday of the month from 9am to 2pm $5 entry from February 3, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.