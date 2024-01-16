The McArthur's holistic view of beef breeding

Rob and Ainsley McArthur leave nothing to chance in their cattle breeding enterprise, Mystery Park, at St Lawrence, when it comes to return on investment.
As much data as they can collect, they will measure and review - everything from their 12-month rolling rainfall to paddock yields and daily weight gains to weaning percentages, carrying capacity and financials.
"If you're not measuring it, it's pretty hard to manage it," Ainsley said.
"Comparison is the thief of joy so you're not comparing yourself to others, but you need to be measuring yourself and the progress of your own business and your own herd so it's the key performance indicators. It's having a dashboard of what the key drivers are of profitability in our business."
Trading as McArthur Holdings, Mystery Park is a 28,000 acre (11,333 ha) aggregate of five properties - Mystery Park which is the homestead block; Nimmitable which Rob's grandfather owned; Mafekan that Rob and his father bought off Stanbroke; Ripplebrook and Beaconsfield. All up, the enterprise runs about 5000 to 5300 LSUs (Livestock Units) in normal years.
The original 3212 acre (1300 hectare) block of Mystery Park was purchased in 1925 and has been in the family for four generations starting with Rob's great grandfather, then his great uncles and then his father, Michael.
The couple took over ownership and management of the property following the death of Michael in 2003.
At the time, they were in their early 30s, had one child, 15,000 acres (6070 ha) and a herd of 1500. Today, they have six children - Tess (32), Andrew (20), Lachlan (18), Hamish (16), Adelaide (15) and Eliza (12) - 28,000 acres and a herd of 6000.
Rob said it was a continuous grazing operation during his father's time which meant having a set number of cattle in each paddock and nothing changed.
"We could just see it wasn't sustainable, we could just see our grass quantity and quality was diminishing and we just had to change," he said.
"We've probably tripled our carrying capacity by doing what we're doing now."
Rob said his father's dream was to be comfortable and he would not go and buy anything until he had the cash to go and pay for it.
"He wouldn't go and buy a new car until he had that money set aside in the bank. We paid cash for Mafekan," he said.
Ainsley said the prompt for change came from their vision of where they wanted to be and what they wanted to achieve.
"We have six children, who are all budding graziers, and we knew we had to do something different to live the lifestyle we wanted and expand to meet that vision, which was probably what prompted us to do some further education," she said.
"We also felt the focus was only on cattle production and we had a much more holistic view about the landscape and what we wanted the landscape to look like - we had a big health focus, the health of the land, the health of the people and the health of the cattle and how they all came together."
As part of their vision, over the past two decades, the McArthurs have introduced time controlled grazing; moved from handwritten grazing charts to the MaiaGrazing management software five years ago; introduced electric fencing; improved their pastures through multi pasture seeding; trialled virtual fencing; based lined the carbon in their soil two years ago; and recently started a project controlling weeds to improve the land's biodiversity and koala habitat.
As part of their controlled grazing, they have 105 paddocks and around 10-12 mobs where each mob has got between seven and 10 paddocks although some mobs have got 12 paddocks while others have six.
Through summer, they have a 60-day rest period between paddocks while in the slower growing months they go back to 90-day rest periods.
"We generally have about 75 per cent of our country rested at any one time," Rob said.
Ainsley said the advantage of MaiaGrazing was that it made it much easier to pull out reports that gives them data in a format that was easier to analysis and help with decision making.
She said this had lead to higher stocking rates and less frequent grazes and came back to that old adage "that if you can measure it, you can manage it".
"It's actually showing us what our return on our investment has been from installing additional waters, smaller paddocks and further dividing those paddocks up," she said.
Mystery Park is coastal country with open ironbark forest, blue gum flats and some tea tree and poplar box.
Ainsley said about 35 per cent had been completely developed 50-60 years ago with the pangola flats being the highest yielding pastures in recent times.
Some areas have also been improved through stick raking with little soil disturbance and broadcast seeding of multi species including rhodes grass, stylos, caatinga, astec, mekong and signal grass.
"The thing we're excited about there is that we've got paddocks that we've done six years ago, paddocks we've done 18 months ago and paddocks that we've done now and we're actually not taking out the native grasses so we're getting plenty of plant diversity, but also increasing the paddock yields," Ainsley said.
As well as introducing electric fencing and trialling virtual fencing, the McArthurs have embraced water monitoring with multiple digital rain gauges recording differences of up to 150 ml for rain between the 12-month rolling rainfall at the Mystery Park homestead of 1000ml and 850ml at Beaconsfield, a distance of 5km.
Just recently, the couple started using the software, Black Box, to help interpret the data they are collecting across their scales such as weight gains and calving intervals.
"In the beef industry, there's a lot of pub talk about production, carbon, preg test rates and weight gains, and we want to make sure that our decision-making framework has science and reality behind it," Ainsley said.
Rob said their business was very much about the data and interpreting that data to help make decisions and get a return on their investment.
"If we're going to feed lick to grow cattle out, we've got to know they're putting on x amount of kilos," he said.
The McArthurs also have a third party analysis of their financial data so they know what their numbers are and they "have ground truthed their data".
On the production side, the McArthurs use Angus/Belmont Red cross bulls over what is a predominately Brahman based herd.
Ainsley said they put a lot of pressure on the herd now where the cows were joined for 63 days, so three cycles for the females, and they had to be raising a calf in that period as well.
The bulls go in on January 2 and come out on March 3 with the females joined at two years. The 16-18 month old heifers are exposed to the bulls, but there is no pressure on them to go into calf, it's only to identify those that can.
The couple chose Angus/Belmont Red bulls for their marketability, fertility and eating quality.
At the end of April/early May, they wean their cattle depending on how the season is going and the condition of the cows. The weaners are sold as feed-on cattle in the paddock through agents in Rockhampton and down south.
As to the carbon project, Ainsley said the reason they had decided to baseline the carbon in their soil was not necessarily about obtaining and selling carbon credits.
"If we're not measuring it or monitoring it then how do we know if we are sequestering carbon...I know there's research out there, but sometimes the best research is what you're doing in your own backyard," she said.
"If you want to be part of the conversation, I think you need to have your skin in the game and you need those hard facts."
During Beef 2024, people can visit Mystery Park on May 6 as part of a full-day property tour where the McArthurs hope visitors see what they are doing in their enterprise and feel inspired "to have a go".
