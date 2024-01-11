Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

See who was at the Santa Gertrudis Youth Camp

KM
By Kelly Mason
January 11 2024 - 7:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sun was shining but the smiles were even brighter on the faces of 125 eager kids at Morgan Park in Warwick for the annual Santa Gertrudis Youth Camp, which kicked off on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.