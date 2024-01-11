See who was at the Santa Gertrudis Youth Camp

The sun was shining but the smiles were even brighter on the faces of 125 eager kids at Morgan Park in Warwick for the annual Santa Gertrudis Youth Camp, which kicked off on Wednesday.
The event was a sell out this year and judging by the smiling faces, it was clear to see why.
Run by the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association, children from 7-17 travelled from all parts to attend.
Over the four days the children were set to take part in educational, team building and leadership skill development activities, including leading practice and judging.
There are many people involved with bringing the event to life, including 31 group leaders, staff and parents and friends.
The camp wraps up on Saturday.
