Variety the spice of cropping life at Jimbour West

Whether it's mungbeans, sorghum or even black-eyed cowpeas, Tim Rossignol and Connar McLaren and her family at Jimbour West are open to the variety of cropping opportunities that present themselves most seasons.
At the start of January they were looking to the skies for rain for their 280 hectares of dryland sorghum, planted in mid-December.
Despite recording the driest year since 1902, when the Federation drought was raging - they had 334mm for 2023 - they had enough of a moisture profile on their lighter country to make the planting possible.
"But driving round the rest of the place, you can't push a probe down far enough to make it worthwhile having a go," Mr Rossignol said. "The (recent) rain's been a bit hit and miss here - there's been showers but there hasn't been a planting rain."
They used Pacific Seeds' Halifax and Resolute varieties, saying they'd been happy with the yields they'd been getting from them, planting with a John Deere Maxemerge on their no till country, using 75cm row spacings.
"It's looking alright, not showing any signs of moisture stress, which is good," Mr Rossignol said, adding that the crop had received an 18mm rain top-up between Christmas and New Year.
He's noticed fall army worms at work in patches but said they weren't doing a lot of damage at the moment.
"I was talking to an agronomist the other day and he said he has seen it in places, but it's not decimating anyone or wiping out crops," he said.
The couple met under interesting circumstances at UQ Gatton - they both started studying at the same time but Mr Rossignol was doing it externally while he was working and so they didn't meet, until they both applied for the same university research job.
Mr Rossignol got the job and recalls having to meet Connar, now his wife, on his first day at work.
"I thought, this bloke's not going to be real happy - it was a pretty nice surprise," he laughed.
The job was as a research technician for a GRDC mungbean project that the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation was running, so it's no surprise that they both talk enthusiastically about the possibility of rain and planting mungbeans on the Jimbour West farm.
Ms McLaren, whose honours degree featured mungbeans, said she could understand why farmers called them either mongrel beans or money beans.
"It's because people think you just put them in the ground and grow them, but there are definitely requirements for them," she said, listing good starting moisture and a need for pesticide treatments.
Mr Rossignol added that they fixed nitrogen in the soil rather than using it, and said they'd plant mungbeans as late as the end of January there.
"If you did gross margins, maybe sorghum's a bit better, but it just becomes a timing thing," he said.
"If you run out of time, you want to get a crop in, mungbeans are the thing.
"They're a pretty quick crop, they can be in and out in 100 days."
The propensity for the pods containing the beans to pop and shatter in low humidity or on a hot day were another reason for their reputation as a "mongrel bean", Ms McLaren said.
"People didn't know a lot about mungbeans, there wasn't a lot of research done probably until our project, and now we know so much more about what's required.
"Now we have that knowledge and it's being spread, and people will have better experiences."
Black-eyed cowpeas are another crop they experimented with, in 2022, when they had early season rain, meaning the biomass got taller and heavier than expected, and started falling over.
"It made it really painful to harvest," Mr Rossignol said, adding that it had been an interesting experience when they were looking for something new to put in the rotation.
"It didn't necessarily go badly," Ms McLaren said. "We would have made profits, it wasn't a problem there."
They said the money made was roughly twice that made from a mungbean crop.
One plant that probably won't be seen on the 1000ha of country farmed by four generations of McLarens is cotton, although it was once a staple crop.
As well as needing a whole set of different machinery, the farm complex is all dryland, which Ms McLaren said didn't lend itself to the water-hungry crop.
"We try to go two seasons in a year and that just becomes quite difficult with (cotton), unless you have water and you can irrigate," she said. "I can't see us going back to cotton but you never know, you've always got to keep your options open."
