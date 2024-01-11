Trouble in Paradise: Farmers concerned about water security as dam wall rebuild announced

News of Bundaberg's $1.2 billion Paradise Dam walls needed to be replaced after operator Sunwater revealed significant structural issues is worrying local primary producers.
Canegrowers Isis chair Mark Mammino said the Paradise Dam wall issue is a "huge concern."
Mr Mammino said he and another Canegrowers Isis representative were heading to meeting in Bundaberg where they hoped to be fully briefed on the matter by the state government.
"Our main issue is we don't want to see our water compromised or diminished," he said.
"We need clarification on what the timeline for the whole process is before we can understand what impact it will have on all agriculture in the region."
Agforce chief executive officer Michael Guerin said the news could send some primary producers into the red.
"We are horrified and disappointed," he said.
"Agforce will be pursuing all avenue including considering possible legal redress and representing producers and community members who have been devastated over many years by investing against promised firm water allocations".
Mr Guerin said primary producers impacted by the dam could face dire financial straits.
"People invested millions on the back of what they believed were firm water undertakings for their agricultural business investment that relies on water because they thought they could rely on the government's firm water allocations, only to find they can't," he said.
"So they are left with the value of their assets decreasing and having to remove permanent crops like trees and in some cases, are facing possible financial ruin "
Queensland Farmers Federation chief executive officer Jo Sheppard said it was vital allocated water entitlements were honoured.
"All water entitlements and dam safety must be maintained," she said.
"The Paradise Dam situation is disappointing for farmers as this is instrumental in the growth of high-value agricultural produce.
"And the community must be kept advised."
Ms Shepard said reinstating producer and community confidence in the dam project was very important.
"It's easy be consumed by the downside and what should and could have been done wasn't," she said.
"But we are where we are and we need to move forward in a way that gives everyone involved confidence."
Sunwater has been contacted for comment on firm water allocations.
A controversial project from its inception, the Paradise Dam wall has been found to have been impacted by swelling clay, cement leaching and carbonation,.which means repairs are out of the question and replacements must be built.
According to a statement on the Sunwater website on January 11, "there is no doubt that Paradise Dam is a compromised asset and that no amount of improvement work will fix. This comes after three unexpected new issues have been identified regarding the long-term strength and quality of Paradise Dam's concrete, stemming from its original construction."
It is understood the Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli travelled to Bundaberg to meet with concerned stakeholders at 1pm today.
Bundaberg mayor, John 'Jack' Dempsey said he is furious his community learned of what he called , "a damned disaster" through local news report instead of official channels.
On Thursday morning the Minister for Water, Glenn Butcher, announced Sunwater will begin planning to build an entirely new wall at Paradise Dam following expert recommendations that the existing wall cannot be repaired or reinforced.
Mr Butcher stressed a new dam wall will meet stringent safety criteria and will ensure the Bundaberg region receives a lifelong asset that will reliably serve the community for at least 100 years, underpinning jobs and growth for the region for generations.
"This is a significant milestone in our efforts to restore Paradise Dam to its original capacity," he said.
"It is a win for the Bundaberg region and will be a major benefit for agricultural producers, a new wall will ensure the dam is a lifelong asset and will deliver for an even longer term than promised by the repair."
Mr Butcher said reliable water supply is critical to jobs, growth and liveability in regional Queensland.
"That is why we remain committed to restoring the full water supply for the people and industries of the region," he said.
"We are not going to lose a minute, with Sunwater appointing its construction partner and early works at the site continuing full steam ahead to ensure the new dam wall can proceed as quickly as possible, once all approvals have been obtained."
Mr Butcher said while the existing dam is safer now at the current lower supply level, thanks to the Essential Works project undertaken by Sunwater, it is clear that the existing dam wall has too many issues to be repaired.
Sunwater chief executive officer Glenn Stockton said Paradise Dam's safety was ensured following the lowering of its wall, ensuring safe operation for many years to come.
"However, the concrete quality of the dam means it cannot be repaired to last the many decades we expect from these assets," he said.
"No one is more committed to providing water security for the Bundaberg region than Sunwater."
The Sunwater website reported a business case for the new dam wall has now commenced and new environmental approvals will be sought, timelines and costings will be confirmed following completion of the business case and approvals.
Sunwater said it had formed an alliance to deliver the new dam wall project - appointing CPB Contractors / Georgiou as construction partner and GHD as the ongoing design partner.
Member for Bundaberg, Tom Smith, said a new wall across the Burnett River will deliver a new strength for the agricultural and horticultural productivity of this region.
Bundaberg Mayor's response
Cr Dempsey has called news of serious safety aspects of Paradise Dam "a damned disaster."
He said he was appalled to hear about this significant threat to the region's water security and future agricultural prosperity via local news report.
He said the fact the state government and Sunwater had not contacted the council directly showed enormous disrespect to the Bundaberg community.
"I found out through media reports this morning," he said.
"I'm appalled our local community and government were not given a heads-up from the Sunwater and state government directly.
"I have written a letter to Minister Butcher outlining my concerns."
Cr Dempsey said, "agriculture is the backbone of the Bundaberg region."
"In 2020, a Council report found that $2.4 billion of economic activity would be at risk if Paradise Dam is not repaired," he said.
"This figure would likely be much larger today, four years later, considering the growth of our agricultural sector since then."
Shadow Minister for Water and the Construction of Dams, Deb Frecklington has slammed the situation.
Ms Frecklington said "serious questions" need to be asked about the safety of downstream residents in Bundaberg.
"Farmers crying out for the water security they need in one of our state's most critical food bowls," she said..
"The lack of water security for this nationally critical industry has pushed up the prices of fresh fruit and vegetables at the supermarket.
"This is perhaps the greatest public infrastructure fail in Australian history."
In 2020 Bundaberg Regional Council, Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils, Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett, Bundaberg Canegrowers, Canegrowers Isis, and Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers commissioned Adept Economics, assisted by QEAS, to investigate the economic costs of inaction on Paradise Dam by the Queensland Government.
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
