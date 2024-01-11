Queensland Country Life
Trouble in Paradise: Farmers concerned about water security as dam wall rebuild announced

By Alison Paterson
Updated January 11 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 3:30pm
Sunwater has revealed dam walls need to be replaced on Paradise Dam which was contracuted 18 years ago. Picture: Supplied
News of Bundaberg's $1.2 billion Paradise Dam walls needed to be replaced after operator Sunwater revealed significant structural issues is worrying local primary producers.

Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

