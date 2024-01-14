Rising costs could impact stud cattle entries at Beef 2024 although it's unknown at this stage with 114 days to go until the week-long event just how the numbers will play out.
Beef Australia chief executive officer Simon Irwin said nominations were up on the 2021 event at this stage and there was always a last minute rush of entries in the last two weeks.
"Beef is hopeful that numbers will come in similar to last time round. We're very thankful for a break in the season which has put renewed confidence back into the seed stock industry," he said.
Registration fees for stud cattle have risen from $175 per entry at Beef 2021 to $220 this year, an increase of 25 per cent.
Mr Irwin said costs right across the board had risen by about 30 per cent and he did not know at this stage if there would be a decrease in stud cattle entries due to increased costs.
He said so much infrastructure had to be built for the event and it was a different cost structure this time to what was the case in 2021.
Julie Nixon of Weetalabah Cattle Services, Dulacca, said she knew registration fees for stud cattle entries had gone up.
"Normally, we'd take 10-15, but we're only taking five to 10 now," she said.
"Some are my own and some I am preparing for other people."
Ms Nixon said she thought the increase in registration fee would make a difference to how many cattle other producers would enter this year.
"I understand why it's all gone up - everything's gone up, but in saying that all our costs on farm (have gone up) as well so we just can't take...what we would have normally taken - so we're just taking a very small team, just enough to represent (us)," she said.
Ms Nixon said she was still looking forward to attending the event as it was "just a fun environment" and an opportunity to catch up with friends.
"It's just relaxed and it's all about beef which none of the other shows do, they have all the other events and you sort of get lost in the event whereas Beef (Week) is all about beef," she said.
Ms Nixon's first Beef event was in 2000, she missed 2003 and 2006, and has been to every one since 2009.
TLC Fitting Service, Lockyer, owner Troy Nuttridge said things were a little bit up in the air as far as how many cattle they would take to Beef 2024 as they were still in discussions with some clients.
He said he was waiting to see what everyone's take on it was as it was going to be an expensive year.
But Mr Nuttridge said the price across the board had gone up whether it was entry fees or transport or their own fees to cover the cost of everything these days.
"We will probably take on par what we did three years ago, but certainly (numbers) won't be in line with the expansion that we've had with the business," he said.
Mr Nuttridge said he was putting a team of his own from Gold Star Angus into Beef 2024, the first time in nine years.
"We're trying to move into the northern market with our Angus cattle stud operation and we've got some cattle going up (probably four) which will really suit the northern market and hopefully get a little bit of interest," he said.
"For me, I always look forward to Beef. I think it's one of the pinnacle events getting to have a look at other cattle which we generally don't get to see.
"We prepare and show cattle for a lot of Brahman and Droughtmaster clients as well and we get in and have a look at what those industries are doing in a very different area to where we are based."
Nr Nuttridge's first Beef visit was in 2000 and he has not missed any since then, starting with Dexters for his parents.
Ms Nixon said she did not agree with comments that the focus of the event had been taken away from beef.
"They know that beef is what it's all about so I don't believe they're taking it away from beef, I just believe that costs of living...have gone up," she said.
