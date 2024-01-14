Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rising costs could impact stud cattle entries at Beef 2024

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
January 15 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julie Nixon of Weetalabah Cattle Services with Frank Kaddatz and Annie Minehan at Beef 21 for the Gelbvieh cattle judging. Picture supplied
Julie Nixon of Weetalabah Cattle Services with Frank Kaddatz and Annie Minehan at Beef 21 for the Gelbvieh cattle judging. Picture supplied

Rising costs could impact stud cattle entries at Beef 2024 although it's unknown at this stage with 114 days to go until the week-long event just how the numbers will play out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.