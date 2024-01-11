Restocker steers top at 448c at Dalby

Cattle numbers for the opening market at Dalby on Wednesday remained relatively low at 1151 head.
There was only a handful from far western Queensland plus 199 from New South Wales with the remaining 921 head from the local and usual supply areas.
Prices responded to the good to useful falls of rain over the Christmas break with improvements of 20c to 30c/kg and more in places.
A fair panel of buyers was present and active, however not all of the regular operators have returned to the buying panel.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to a top of 448c with a good sample averaging 384c/kg.
Yearling steers under 330kg returning to the paddock made to 390c and averaged a similar amount.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged 348c and made to 356c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 350c to average 334c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock averaged 295c and made to 338c/kg.
Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged from 298c to 310c and made to 316c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 292c to average 279c/kg.
Medium and heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 224c with heavy weights to 235c/kg. Good heavy cows made to 240c to average 238c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 296c/kg.
- MLA
