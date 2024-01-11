Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Restocker steers top at 448c at Dalby

January 11 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Restocker steers top at 448c at Dalby
Restocker steers top at 448c at Dalby

Cattle numbers for the opening market at Dalby on Wednesday remained relatively low at 1151 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.