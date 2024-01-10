Queensland Country Life
Prices rise at Silverdale

January 11 2024 - 10:00am
Prices rise at Silverdale
Prices rise at Silverdale

Hayes & Co yarded 163 head of cattle for their first sale of the year on Wednesday with a smaller yarding due to exceptional rainfall over the Christmas period and vendors waiting to see how the market opened up.

