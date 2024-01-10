Prices rise at Silverdale

Hayes & Co yarded 163 head of cattle for their first sale of the year on Wednesday with a smaller yarding due to exceptional rainfall over the Christmas period and vendors waiting to see how the market opened up.
They said all categories were notably dearer, up from the end of last year due to the state's widespread rain.
Export cows, bulls and grain-fed cattle traded 30c/kg dearer across the board.
Feeder cattle and weaners were in short supply but in high demand making 50-70c/kg more than the last sale.
DL Cummins sold Brahman medium cows for 235c or $1141. They also sold Santa grain assist for 301c or $1075.
Senepol bulls from A Ferrier sold for 254c or $1780.
A Stumer sold Droughtmaster heavy feeder steers for 327c or $1343.
RAAU Pty sold Santa restocker steers for 360c or $930.
Hereford weaner steers from JR Eaton sold for 369c or $754.
DAF Tick Fever sold Hereford vealer heifers for 257c or $790.
