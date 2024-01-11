North Burnett showground transfer sparks concern

North Burnett ag show presidents have warned towns could be at risk of loosing their annual shows following a move from council they say could cost them thousands.
They fear their local ag shows could be on the chopping block due to new agreements presented by council that would transfer showground trusteeship onto show societies.
All councillors of North Burnett Regional Council voted in favour to work with show societies and the Queensland Department of Resources to remove itself as trustee for the Gayndah, Eidsvold, Monto and Mt Perry showgrounds in June 2021.
The motion stipulated council would negotiate a model similar to Biggenden and Mundubbera Showgrounds.
Mt Perry Show president Peter Dingle and Gayndah Show president Cam Polzin felt there had not been adequate negotiation with their societies to come up with a solution that would support viability of the shows.
Mr Polzin indicated that after two years of not hearing word on the changes, he was advised in late October that a meeting would be set up with council representatives to discuss dissolving the 20 year lease signed with the Gayndah Show Society just four years prior.
"We had 16 years left to go on that lease so that's got us a bit upset and disorientated," he said.
Mr Polzin believed that becoming trustees of the showground meant they would have to pay full rates, on top of insurance and grounds maintenance they already pay.
"If we have to find $25,000 each year with insurance and rates before we start it's not viable, and for the community for us not to have a show is pretty bad," he said.
Following the meeting held with council in mid to late November, Mr Polzin said an email arrived mid-December requesting an initial response to the proposed changes five days later, just days before Christmas.
On January 10, the committee was issued with a deed of agreement to transfer trusteeship to be signed by January 31.
When asked why council had chosen to remove itself as a trustee for the showgrounds, a North Burnett Regional Council spokesperson said it aimed for consistency across the region.
"Council endeavours to provide equitable support to our communities' various organisations and this resolution works toward providing consistency of services across the region," the spokesperson said.
"Council is committed to working with communities to achieve the outcome envisaged by Council's resolution and discussions with various show societies are ongoing. It would therefore be inappropriate for Council to comment further at this time."
Mr Dingle of Mt Perry said while the society anticipated the changes, they were not expecting to sign the deed of agreement for a few months.
He was advised expenses to council for the showgrounds in the 2022-2023 financial year was almost $40,000 and so was concerned about what the takeover would mean for the show society moving forward.
"It's going to make it very hard to run a show as we make very little profit out of it as it is," he said.
He agreed that unlike other showgrounds, Mt Perry's agreement meant that caravans or campers could only stay at the grounds for 72 hours, significantly reducing their ability to raise revenue to cover the costs.
Monto Show's Paul Francis said their committee had not made a formal decision on whether or not they would either accept or apply for the trusteeship of the Monto Showground and Recreation Reserve.
"We have been aware for some time that council wished to pursue this approach, but they have only recently acted on a council resolution to this end," he said.
"We are actively considering accepting the trusteeship but are concerned about the raft of fees and charges that will come with accepting full responsibility for the grounds.
"We have been attempting to arrange an on-site meeting with council representatives to discuss the range of assets that we will be required to manage and also to negotiate possible discounts and a staged approach to implementation of any extra charges that we may be required to meet.
"Thus far we have been frustrated by council's intransigence in refusing to meet with us on site to address these issues.
"However, it is my understanding that recent council discussions may redress this issue and we look forward to an on-site meeting in the near future."
