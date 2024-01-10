Queensland Country Life
Inside the Wagyu station wanting to lift its marble scores even higher

By Kelly Mason
January 10 2024 - 1:00pm
The pasture raised Goshu Wagyu on the Kerry Valley-based station. Pictures: Kelly Mason
Nestled in the Kerry Valley, near Beaudesert, is a self-sufficient cattle station boasting a herd of direct Wagyu descendants to the most famous meat quality bull in Japan from 1939.

