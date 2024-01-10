Inside the Wagyu station wanting to lift its marble scores even higher

Nestled in the Kerry Valley, near Beaudesert, is a self-sufficient cattle station boasting a herd of direct Wagyu descendants to the most famous meat quality bull in Japan from 1939.
Shamrock Vale is owned by renowned businessman Dick Karreman, who is also known for Karreman Quarries at Mount Cotton.
He secured the trophy property for $27 million as reported by Queensland Country Life in June 2021.
The property runs 1200 head of cattle including a commercial herd and the Goshu Wagyu herd which features genetics imported in the late 90s to early 2000s.
The animals in the Goshu herd were founded by Barbara Benjamin of Victoria and go back to the bull Tajiri, from the Tajimi line of Wagyu, which are said to produce the high marbling attributes of the breed.
As Australian specialists of Tajima genetics, their Wagyus are designed for F1 crossbreeding. Shamrock Vale manager Bonny Lynde told Queensland Country Life that the key to their success as an operation came down to their approach.
"We are consistent in what we do and persistent in that we don't give up," she said during an on-property visit this week.
"Get the little things right and the rest will follow.
"If the herd kicks up, someone is not doing their bit."
Ms Lynde said one of their primary goals was for the farm to be self sufficient and be able to tolerate tough times like drought.
She said they used a combination of silage and earth pits to bank feed made from soybeans, sorghum, corn and lucerne, all grown on the farm.
Water was very reliable on the property with two 250 million-litre dams supplying an extensive irrigation network, alongside a natural spring, several water bores, and the Albert River bordering them.
"We don't have to buy anything other than the mineral; the hay silage and grain are produced on farm," she said.
"The dry spell taught us that we need to have feed in the bank and it altered what we grow so that the feed is there for hard times.
"We are about to make a couple more earth pits for silage so that we can bank feed supply.
"If you do it right, they say it can last forever."
An independent nutritionist makes the necessary changes to the mineral based on soil and grass tests, ensuring optimum health of the cattle.
"Where we can look after the land, it will look after us," she said.
The property's carbon footprint is also being reduced with solar power systems throughout.
Embryo programs are run to improve genetic gain with elite bulls also sold privately.
The operation also turns off steers at 380 kilograms to a processor, and aim for a minimum 0.9kg daily gain.
"We adjust supplementary feeding according to the season," genetics specialist Alan Hoey said.
"Prior to our ownership Goshu Wagyu had a marble score of 8. We have only owned Goshu Wagyu for two and a half years and it takes four years to gain data but we are expecting a much better score."
Ms Lynde said they attributed a large part of their success to their team who were critical to the operation and had a good work ethic and attitude.
"We are delighted that a lot of younger people that have approached us for a job are trades people," she said.
"We have two carpenters and our second electrician and they've all left their trade wanting to go farming.
"Farming is labour intensive and if you want to employ good staff you have to pay them a reasonable rate."
