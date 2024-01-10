Rainfall restores Mount Morgan dam levels to 90pc storage capacity

Heavy rain has provided relief for central Queensland's Mount Morgan, with favourable December rainfall restoring dam levels to the point where recommissioning of the local water treatment has commenced.
The community has been impacted by years of low dam levels, with Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam having fallen to 9.5 per cent in March 2021, jeopardising the town's water supply.
Rockhampton Regional Council has been carting water to the community for over two and a half years, costing an estimated $15 million, with $10.8 million supplied by the state government.
In a welcomed turn of events, rainfall totalling 231mm during the month of December has restored levels to 90 per cent storage capacity. The wettest day last month was December 22, with recorded rainfall of 61.4mm.
To date, an additional 23mm has fallen over Mount Morgan in January, but council did not anticipate a spill unless there was significant rainfall throughout the month.
In anticipation of December's favourable rainfall predictions, council commenced the process to recommission the Mount Morgan Water Treatment Plant prior to Christmas.
Water and Environmental Sustainability Councillor Donna Kirkland said Council Officers were continuing to ensure treated water quality supplied to the community was not compromised in any way.
"We will work through the steps to test the infrastructure and water quality over the coming weeks and provide an update to Mount Morgan residents and businesses as soon as possible," Cr Kirkland said.
"We appreciate that some residents may want to see this occur immediately, however, we need to ensure that we go through this process and get things right."
Following concerns from the community about a leak on the dam wall, Cr Kirkland reassured residents that it did not indicate dam instability.
"Some residents may have also noticed evidence of seepage on the downstream face of the concrete dam wall. This is not unusual for a dam like this one," she said.
"Council officers conduct frequent inspections to monitor the seepage and have engaged the services of Dam Engineering specialists. The current advice provided is that there is no risk to the dam stability or integrity."
Council also indicated the recommissioning of the treatment plant would not impact the pipeline project, with the first pipe to be laid in the coming weeks.
It is estimated the project will deliver approximately 50 jobs and economic benefits to local communities and businesses.
The project is expected to be completed in September 2025.
