Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Farm groups unite to protect Australian icon

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
January 10 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water from the Great Artesian Basin is the lifeblood of many communities in Queensland, NSW and South Australia. File picture
Water from the Great Artesian Basin is the lifeblood of many communities in Queensland, NSW and South Australia. File picture

Farm lobby groups in NSW and South Australia have joined forces with a coalition of organisations in Queensland that includes QFF and AgForce to oppose the injection of liquified carbon dioxide waste into the Great Artesian Basin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.