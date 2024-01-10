Farm groups unite to protect Australian icon

Farm lobby groups in NSW and South Australia have joined forces with a coalition of organisations in Queensland that includes QFF and AgForce to oppose the injection of liquified carbon dioxide waste into the Great Artesian Basin.
Livestock SA chief executive officer Travis Tobin said the CTSCo proposal did not make any sense and would set a dangerous precedent if it went ahead.
Mr Tobin said he had written a letter to the Queensland Premier and relevant ministers, and the SA Premier and relevant SA ministers detailing his organisation's opposition and concerns.
"We've got the same concerns across our membership as to what's been raised in Queensland. Obviously, the GAB is a multi state, irreplaceable asset and the largest underground basin in the country and although this is happening in Queensland it's raising alarm bells in all GAB states," he said.
"We're hopeful that it doesn't get to that next stage (of approval) and that commonsense will prevail where we don't have to look at court challenges."
Mr Tobin said the GAB water supported the pastoral industry, mining, petroleum and tourism in South Australia which was collectively worth $3 billion a year.
He said there were also many communities which were heavily reliant on GAB water for their way of life and "how do you put a value on that".
NSW Farmers policy director - environment Nick Savage said his organisation had already expressed strong opposition to gas extraction in NSW which could threaten the GAB.
"The basis of this objection is the doubt over the impact on the groundwater that is needed for agricultural grain and animal production, and for basic human needs," he said.
"There is no alternative to groundwater for producers not on a watercourse, and the carbon capture project (of CTSCo) again is a threat to those that rely on groundwater. We have supported NFF and AgForce in opposition to the project."
Mr Savage said the CTSCo project was another example of the reliance on agricultural land and regional areas as the dumping ground for the industrial and fossil fuel companies that cannot meet greenhouse gas requirements, and for international companies to export their problems.
"NSW Farmers is advocating for a change in attitude from governments, state and federal, in their willingness to allow projects such as the carbon capture and mass offsetting on rural land, and to first understand the threats to food security," he said.
The Queensland government's decision on the Environmental Impact Statement from CTSCo, a subsidiary of multinational mining giant, Glencore, is expected in February.
CTSCo needs approval for the three-year trial of a carbon capture project that involves capturing and liquifying CO2 from the Millmerran power station into the Precipice Sandstone, a groundwater formation of the GAB, near Moonie.
A CTSCo spokesperson said the science behind their project was robust and this should be a key determining factor in the approvals decision.
"The objective of this test injection project is to prove up the suitability of the Precipice Sandstone aquifer for the safe storage of CO2 at depths of more than 2km. We will most likely sell some of the excess CO2 from the Millmerran power plant to industrial and food grade uses," the spokesperson said.
Mr Tobin said his organisation was not opposed to the technology as Santos was doing carbon capture storage (CCS) in the Moomba Basin in South Australia.
But he said the Santos' CCS project in Moomba involved structurally sound depleted aquifers which previously contained hydrocarbons.
"So they're not looking to exploit usable aquifers...so that's a very different concept for us when you start talking essentially industrial waste into usable aquifers and that's the differentiation for us," he said.
"We're not opposed to the technology developing and we're not opposed to the benefits it may deliver to certain industries, but we're absolutely opposed to the threat of damaging an irreplaceable environmental asset that so many in regional areas are dependent upon across more states than just Queensland."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.