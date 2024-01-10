Queensland Country Life
Dearer trend at Murgon

January 10 2024 - 12:00pm
Buyer Glen Yeates and Aussie Land & Livestock agent Aaron Randall with the topped priced pen of Santa heifers. Picture supplied
Buyer Glen Yeates and Aussie Land & Livestock agent Aaron Randall with the topped priced pen of Santa heifers. Picture supplied

The first sale back for the year at SBLX Murgon Saleyards saw all cattle sell at a slightly dearer trend than before the Christmas break.

