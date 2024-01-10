Dearer trend at Murgon

The first sale back for the year at SBLX Murgon Saleyards saw all cattle sell at a slightly dearer trend than before the Christmas break.
Combined agents yarded 563 head on Tuesday.
They reported there were not many fat cattle to quote on but bulls averaged 254c/kg to top at 266.2c/kg.
Fat cows made out to 269.2c/kg and averaged around 239.2c/kg. A few Charolais bullocks out of Nanango made 260c/kg and some quality heiferettes made 260-280c/kg.
Feeder steers made 340-380c/kg consistently across the board, with weaner steers under 200kg making out to 336.2c/kg and the 200-280kg making out to 416.2c/kg and averaging 330c/kg.
Weaner heifers sold to 302.2c/kg to average 250-260c/kg.
A standout pen of Santa feeder weight heifers ready to join made 414.2c/kg with the average of the feeder heifers at 320c/kg.
A handful of cows and calves made to $1225.
The next sale at Murgon will be on Tuesday January 23 at 8am and Coolabunia will have its first sale for the year on Thursday January 25.
