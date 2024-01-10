Strong steer prices at Roma

Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 454c/kg and averaged 435c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 472c/kg and averaged 430c/kg, steers in the 280-330kg range reached 410c/kg and averaged 375c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 400c/kg and averaged 358c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 352c/kg and averaged 331c/kg.

