Strong steer prices at Roma

A total of 2713 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 454c/kg and averaged 435c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 472c/kg and averaged 430c/kg, steers in the 280-330kg range reached 410c/kg and averaged 375c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 400c/kg and averaged 358c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 352c/kg and averaged 331c/kg.
Pathungra Properties, Pathungra Station, Boulia sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 472c/kg, reaching a top of $1215 to average $1101.
Gary Woodhouse, Pathungra Station, Boulia sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 454c/kg, reaching a top of $1184 to average $999.
Belz Cattle Co, Omaroo, Mitchell sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 418c/kg, reaching a top of $1227 to average $1192.
FI and MJ Taylor, Lying Downs, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 414c/kg, reaching a top of $991 to average $965.
Tungamah Farming Pty Ltd, Hereward Station, Morella sold Brahman cross steers to 400c/kg, reaching a top of $1380 to average $1284.
Wade Warrian, Injune sold Angus cross steers to 394c/kg, reaching a top of $1166 to average $1144.
M and F Bidgood, Katoomba, Injune sold Charolais cross steers sold to 358c/kg, reaching a top of $1208 to average $1099. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 312c/kg, reaching a top of $994 to average $896.
TW and NJ Jukes, Armadilla Station, Morven sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 352c/kg, reaching a top of $1688 to average $1451. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 288c/kg, reaching a top of $1111 to average $979.
James Muller, Kenellen, Kynuna sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 345c/kg, reaching a top of $1745 to average $1436.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 260c/kg and averaged 250c/kg, heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 324c/kg and averaged 275c/kg, heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 312c/kg, averaging 273c/kg, heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 300c/kg, averaging 275c/kg, and heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 290c/kg, averaging 277c/kg.
Victoria Downs Pastoral Pty Ltd, Victoria Downs, Morven sold Charolais cross heifers sold to 304c/kg, reaching a top of $1344 to average $1103.
BN Bolam, Woonoona, Cunnamulla sold Angus cross heifers to 298c/kg, reaching a top of $850 to average $605.
C and J Lee, Trebor, Roma sold Angus heifers to 290c/kg, reaching a top of $1297 to average $1228.
Wilson Grazing, Redbank, Mitchell sold Braford cross heifers to 264c/kg, reaching a top of $1076 to average $700.
DW and TL Phillips, Luccombe, Mitchell sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 312c/kg, reaching a top of $730 to average $658.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 198c/kg and averaged 164c/kg, cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 245c/kg, averaging 206c/kg, cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 250c/kg, averaging 241c/kg, and cows over 600kg topped at 236c/kg, averaging 236c/kg.
Yackatoon Grazing Co, La Grantha, Wandoan, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 244c/kg, reaching a top of $1211 to average $959.
