Dieback spread prompts calls for more funding

The westward march of pasture dieback and ongoing debate about causes and treatment had attendees at a forum in Roma querying why more research funds weren't being put into managing the condition.
Conducted by the Department of Agriculture, over 50 people from as far west as Blackall and north to Baralaba took part in the interactive workshop, sharing their experiences and ascertaining steps to take.
They included people such as Geoff Nicholl from Injune who said he'd come along to learn and found out there was not much that could be done.
"There's no silver bullet with regards to the process," he said. "We're not going to change anything that we were already thinking; we'll just continue along our path of grazing management."
Four management strategies were presented, including managing for recovery, improving pasture, sowing a break crop, and treating pasture mealybug.
DAF Rockhampton pasture agronomist Stuart Buck said that at this stage of their knowledge, prevention wasn't possible and eradication wasn't cost-effective.
"Multiple sprays will marginally reduce (mealybug) numbers but you can never afford it," he said. "The only solution is to manage with it, that's where I'm sitting at the moment."
That meant controlling weeds and grazing in recovering areas.
According to Blackall's Chris Kemp, who has experience of dieback on places in the Central Highlands, it appeared in laneways with long grass first, which were burnt.
While he said that country had recovered, he fears for producers, himself included, in western areas who have Gayndah buffel and don't have options to reseed with other species because of the marginal nature of the country.
"Blackall is basically Gayndah buffel - if dieback comes, there won't be anything there," he said. "I think we've got to get on top of it before it gets there, and what we would have considered overgrazing is probably one of the management tools - chew your country down and let it recover, don't let any of that big bulk get on the ground."
He theorised that large volumes of biomass, combined with humid conditions, were likely harbouring a pathogen or virus, which mealybugs were spreading.
"Everyone's looking at what to do with mealybugs but I think MLA should put more money into researching the virus side," he said.
Mr Buck said the federal government, through the MLA, was funding a new project.
"We are going to be continuing pasture dieback research, which is good because we need to," he said. "There's still some questions that we need some answers for. I would suggest that it would be nice to have a bit more funding for diagnostic research."
Alex Bell, based in the Arcadia Valley, who is coping with dieback, said a lot more funding into a solution would be good.
"We seem to tip plenty of funding in to MLA, you'd think it would be in their best interests to try and fix the problem," he said.
DAF pasture agronomist Polani Shadur took the workshop through the work they had done already into the causes of dieback, saying they had ruled out ground pearl as well as fungi and nematodes.
On the topic of viruses, he said they didn't know if mealybugs were spreading them or vice versa.
The team has induced dieback in trials, via the introduction of mealybugs.
"A combination of environmental conditions, pasture management and mealybugs are needed to get dieback," he said. "Ladybirds can eat 800 but it takes too long for predators to be in high enough numbers to work."
Mr Shadur then moved onto how mealybugs, suspected to be the main driver of the condition, were spreading it, saying it was most likely via environmental conditions.
Mr Buck said they'd been discussing the condition with people in South America who were looking into causes other than mealybug.
"In other places with sub-tropical grasses, mealybug isn't indicated at all," he said. "The common link is a pathogenic link of some sort."
