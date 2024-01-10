Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Dieback spread prompts calls for more funding

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
January 11 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buffel grass showing dieback symptoms being passed around to workshop attendees. Picture: Sally Gall
Buffel grass showing dieback symptoms being passed around to workshop attendees. Picture: Sally Gall

The westward march of pasture dieback and ongoing debate about causes and treatment had attendees at a forum in Roma querying why more research funds weren't being put into managing the condition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.