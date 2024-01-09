Strong market at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 252 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday for their first sale of the year.
With some much-needed rain over large areas throughout the country the market has opened significantly stronger than it ended last year.
The export cows and bulls were 20 to 30c/kg dearer across the board. Grain trade cattle saw increases of 30 to 40c/kg. Well-bred restockers were in strong demand with increases in price of more than 20c/kg.
Santa cross weaner steers from David Gregor sold for 342.2c/kg with a result of $958/hd.
A and M Marshall sold Brahman cross weaner heifers at 267.2c/kg or $836/hd and Droughtmaster cross heavy cows at 244.2c/kg with an outcome of $1343/hd. They also had a great result in bulls that returned 279.2c/kg with an end result of $2359/hd.
New Water Feedlot sold Angus cross trade feeder steers for 322.2c/kg or $1131/hd and Charolais cross grain trade steers at 321.2c/kg returning $1092/hd.
K Hayes sold Charolais grain trade heifers at $279.2c/kg with an outcome of $1214/hd. R Lutter sold Droughtmaster cross in 2 tooth pasture ox for 300.2c/kg or $1625/hd.
Yarraman Inv sold Santa cross store cows for 213.2c/kg resulting in $891/hd. Brahman cross medium cows from MD Gelhaar sold at 242.2c/kg resulting in $1217/hd.
C,P,D and F Maden sold Brangus cross heavy cows for 242.2c/kg with an outcome of $1428/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.