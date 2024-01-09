Cashless resistance and gate prices spark debate at show Think Tank

Recruiting and maintaining good quality volunteers, dealing with resistance to cashless events, increasing amounts of red tape and staying relevant were some of the big topics discussed at the 2024 annual Showmen's Guild Australasia Think Tank on Monday.
Held at the SGA facilities in Yatala, 115 people registered to attend the 23rd Think Tank event which brought show society members from across Queensland and NSW.
The event also attracted showmen and women, many of whom are the fifth or sixth generation of their family to provide ag show ring and or sideshow entertainment.
SGA president Aaron Pink said his members were 100 per cent in support of the show societies.
"If the shows are successful, we are successful," he said.
"These Think Tank days are all about getting all the people there and the beneficiary of this event is networking and show societies being able to learn from each other to make their show run better.
"And being able to attend and secure some ring entertainment is always positive
One of the most topical discussions was whether or not to go cashless rather than using coins and paper currency.
Queensland Ag Shows general manager Trevor Beckingham OAM said it was all about show society's "reading their audience, as this is a really mixed and vexed question".
He said some shows had tried to cashless, "with varying degrees of success".
"In rural communities cash speak volumes," he said.
"So going cashless at shows has not been working as well as anticipated.
"Shows have to assess their local communities and gauge the acceptance in that community."
Mr Beckingham said one show had tried go cashless
"They came up with a hybrid model where you can buy your ticket before you do in and be cashless inside," he said.
"But in many parts of rural Queensland, the inconsistency of internet connection is a massive concern".
He said the leviathan outage of the Optus network in November 2023 showed how vulnerable the system can be.
"It drops in and out because the wind blows the wrong way," he said.
"I don't say going cashless at shows is inevitable but there's a fair amount of backlash about it."
Gilmore Family Entertainment matriarch Norah Gilmore said from her perspective, children who won a small cash prize in an ag show competition, "have the biggest smiles on their faces, when they use this money to buy a ride".
Ms Gilmore said it would be a sad day if this stopped.
However, Mr Beckingham said one reason in favour for cashless shows involves public liability insurance.
He said under most shows current agreements, their public liability and industrial risk insurance regulations do not allow for them hold more than $5000 cash.
"Unless you have special arrangements with the insurer," he said.
Oztix head of music Brad Hinds caused some discussion when he suggested the cost of tickets at ag shows were in his opinion, "too low".
"The show tickets are undervalued," he said when told by one show society they charged $10 adult admission.
"A movie ticket for two hours is $25 and your show goes all day.
"Are your ticket price points, too low or too high? Because I find (with music events) the higher ticket price the more you sell early on.
"This is about competing for people's dollars, how do you make your event stand out? Give them a great experience so they will come back."
A representative from one show society questioned this advice.
"We charge $10 for adults and $5 for kids and if we charge much more they (locals) do not come in," she said.
Mr Hinds said he felt "if ticket prices are too cheap," it reflected poorly on the event.
He urged everyone to look at what else they could offer their show-goers to make their event a must-attend experience.
Beaudesert Show Society treasurer and chartered accountant Denis Cahill and Qld Ag Shows president David Wilson emphasised the importance of governance in their presentation 'Steering the Ship'.
Mr Cahill talked about the rules, practices and processes of corporate governance encompassing everything from insurance to whether or not the show society was incorporated to ensure they protected themselves and those exhibiting and attending.
He spoke about about government corporate, financial responsibilities, preventing misappropriation of funds and fraud and warned of scams involving email hacking.
He also said societies needed to protect themselves through practical checks and balances.
"There need to be a separation of duties where possible like two signatories when paying accounts online," he said.
Mr Cahill called for a show of hands for societies which had jumped through the corporate governance hoops and advised those who had yet to come up to scratch, that they needed to do so.
Mr Wilson discussed how challenges needed to be discussed so societies can be ready to find practical solutions
"Governance frameworks help shows comply with legal and regulatory requirements and this includes adherence to relevant laws and financial reporting standards," he said.
"They enable the identification, assessment, and management of risks. Shows, like any events, face various risks, and effective governance helps mitigate these risks to ensure the smooth operation of the event."
Mr Wilson said it was important to "discuss the hard topics."
"We need to make sure we have a conversation about the challenges to ag shows," he said.
'It's really important ag show are prepared for these challenges and speaking with and listening to other show societies is really important."
