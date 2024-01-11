Southampton celebrates a centenary of ownership

The matriarch of this St George farming family was a tough but fair woman.
An anecdote passed down the generations and retold by great-granddaughter Kylie Savidge was the time she sold a horse to a man for his wife.
"This man fronted her in the street and said, 'this horse is a mongrel, how dare you sell me a horse like that for my wife.' And she's like, 'where's the horse?' He goes, 'I've got the horse here'.
"Apparently she hitched her skirt up, jumped on this horse, and gave it a right royal tune up in the street. And then she got off and she said, 'if your wife can't ride that, she probably shouldn't get on a horse at all.'"
The same tenacity, determination, and grit cemented the family's successful ownership of their property, Southampton, for over 100 years.
Seventy of their nearest and dearest were invited to lunch and dinner on September 23 to mark the occasion, with people camping out in their swags or staying the night in the shearing quarters.
A family friend baked wool bale shaped cake to celebrate the milestone, complete with the family's original stencil on top.
Fourth generation owner Kylie Savidge wanted to preface that the following re-telling was based on information passed down throughout the generations.
"Some of this is only hearsay, I've not gone fact checking to find out if what my nanna and dad have told me was 100 per cent right - but this is the story as I know it," she said.
The station was a ballot block won by family patriarch George Watson in 1923.
George originally moved to the area several years prior and lived on a property called Tamanick.
Southampton was an 11,000 hectare area of a larger property called Homeboin that was used as a bullock fattening paddock.
George and his wife Elizabeth had five girls and two boys and ran Merinos and a small herd of Herefords at Southampton.
Fourth generation owner Kylie Savidge said all the children were expected to pull their own weight whether that be in the house, the paddock, or working outside.
It was likely thanks to their mother, who Kylie described as a, "very accomplished horsewoman and stockwoman in her own right and apparently very, very tough."
Eventually the property was passed onto their daughter Violet Kilpatrick (nee Watson) and her husband John James "Jack" Kilpatrick around the year 1957, following George's passing.
Although there was some controversy with the station being passed onto Violet and Jack, the couple had experience running stations after spending time managing Kidman properties in the north.
The story goes that while Violet was left the property, another sister was left the sheep.
"One of her sisters got the sheep, so she came in mustered them all, and took them on the road," Kylie said.
Eventually the property was passed onto Violet and Jack's only child John Vincent Kilpatrick who married Queenie Grace Baker in 1968 and had spent time working on the property.
John and Queenie had two daughters, Kylie and Jacqueline.
Their eldest daughter Kylie returned to the property straight after school to help her parents battle through drought.
She said there was also an expectation that, as the eldest, she would return and help run the property.
Kylie had always lived and breathed station life though. As a child she loathed staying indoors and you couldn't keep her in the house yard.
"I was given my first pony at five and we were a match made in heaven as he became my wheels so to speak. If I could catch him and put a bridle, on him I was gone," she said.
Kylie now lives and works on the property with her father and her partner TJ Moroney.
Kylie predominantly runs a Droughtmaster herd, while her father runs a Santa Gertrudis cross Hereford herd with Droughtmaster bulls occasionally put over them.
They mainly sell them off as weaners into the domestic market.
"When I was a teenager we had 10,500 sheep, about 2500 ewes, and around 400 head of cattle," Kylie said.
"Now it's basically swapped over I suppose, we run about 700 breeding cows and about 300 [meat] sheep if you can catch them all at the one time."
While Kylie grew up raising Merinos, she said the wool market crash in 1991 meant cattle became a more viable option.
"Dad will tell you that this is sheep country and we're running cattle on it, and he's right. We now have exclusion fencing so you could safely run them, but sheep aren't my passion," Kylie said.
Kylie has three children; Jack, Ben, and Meghan.
She is not yet sure if the family's ownership of Southampton continue with one of her children.
She said did not want to put the expectation on them to have to return, preferring them to experience life, and gain a career or trade first.
She said if her children wanted to return, they would be expected to come back and work for it.
"Nothing in life is given to you like that, and it's a big responsibility and commitment," she said.
"You have to dedicate your life to what you're doing and it's not a nine to five job. You're on the clock every day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.