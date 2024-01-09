Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross steers make 392c/$1307 at Biggenden

January 9 2024 - 12:00pm
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Paul Hastings with pens of Santa Gertrudis steers on account of Glenellen Cattle Company, Chinchilla. The line of 55 steers made 342.2c/kg or $1550. Picture supplied
Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1100 head.

