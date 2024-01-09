Charolais cross steers make 392c/$1307 at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1100 head.
Cattle were drawn from Gogango, Chinchilla, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Kilkivan, Imbil, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Rosedale, Miriam Vale and all local areas.
Six tooth Charbray heifers from Eidsvold sold for 285c/$1967. Two to six tooth Brahman heifers from Gayndah sold for 268c/$1142. Six tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Miriam Vale sold for 282c/$1679.
Grey Brahman cows from Eidsvold sold for 240c/$1357. Droughtmaster cross cows from Miriam Vale sold for 247c/$1289. Droughtmaster cows from Howard sold for 241c/$1365.
Santa Gertrudis cows and calves from Boompa sold for $1360. Brahman cows and calves from Bundaberg sold for $1280. Droughtmaster cross cows and calves from Mundubbera sold for $1220.
Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Chinchilla sold for 342c/$1542. Milk and two tooth Charbray steer from Gogango sold for 344c/$1445 and the Brahman steers for 326c/$1370.
Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Brooweena sold for 370c/$1129. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Woolooga sold for 392c/$1307. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Eumundi sold for 360c/$1254. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Imbil sold for 364c/$1307.
Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Mundubbera sold for 372c/$1153. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Biggenden sold for 350c/$1216. Milk tooth Romagnola and Brangus cross steers from Maryborough sold for 390c/$1164.
Brangus weaner steers from Kilkivan sold for 390c/$888. Speckle Park weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 388c/$1024. Brangus weaner steers from Mundubbera sold for 364c/$779. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Brooweena sold for 362c/$748.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster cross heifers from Rosedale sold for 294c/$985. Two tooth Charbray heifers from Gayndah sold for 294c/$1220. Two tooth Charbray heifers from Tiaro sold for 296c/$903. Two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Woowoonga sold for 290c/$1067.
Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Imbil sold for 306c/$886. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Bundaberg sold for 300c/$915. Milk tooth grey Brahman heifers from Eidsvold sold for 280c/$812.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from Gin Gin sold for 276c/$533. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Bundaberg sold for 260c/$439. Red Brangus weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 262c/$604.
The next sale is on Monday January 22.
