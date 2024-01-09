See who was at the Showman's Guild annual Think Tank

Discussing the challenges facing agricultural shows and potential solutions to keep their events current and successful, drew around 115 delegates the 2024 annual Showmen's Guild of Australasia Think Tank on Monday.
According to president Aaron Pink, his organisation's members were keen to work hand-in-hand with show societies to make their events as successful as possible.
"When local shows are successful, we are successful," he said.
"It's great to have so many representatives from shows in Queensland and NSW here today."
Queensland Ag Shows general manager Trevor Beckingham agreed.
Mr Beckingham said everyone involved in these shows benefited from their event involving the whole community.
Kingaroy Show Society president Craig Lucas said he was heading home with some good ideas on how to make their event stand out and get the community to come along.
"I got a lot out of this day," Mr Lucas said.
"Our show is renowned for its woodchopping and this is a point of difference we plan to continue with to attract people to support our show."
