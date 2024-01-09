Queensland Country Life
See who was at the Showman's Guild annual Think Tank

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated January 9 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
Discussing the challenges facing agricultural shows and potential solutions to keep their events current and successful, drew around 115 delegates the 2024 annual Showmen's Guild of Australasia Think Tank on Monday.

