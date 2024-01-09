Bambling family celebrates 100 years at Penwhaupell Station

Strong family bonds, a verve for life, and appreciation of the land's natural beauty has driven generations of the Bambling family at Penwhaupell Station.
Now in its fourth generation, the family and their extended kin celebrated a centenary of ownership at their Gayndah property, Penwhaupell Station on October 14, 2023.
They hosted a party at the property's original slab homestead that was attended by around 220 people.
An exhibition at Gayndah Art Gallery ran congruently, with paintings, pottery, and photography celebrating life on the land created by four generations of Bambling women on display.
The event also marked the 60th birthday of third generation Bambling and current owner Arthur, with the festivities organised by his wife Vanessa.
The iconic slab homestead was built by the first property owners.
Construction started in 1896 by Thomas Grey who used timber from the property and took inspiration from the construction methods used by his father-in-law, who was Chinese.
The family's connection to the property began with Darby Bambling and his brother George, who purchased Penwhaupell in the early 1920s.
Prior to that, the brothers had purchased a neighbouring block called Jagged Stone in 1919.
It is believed the settlement on Penwhaupell was finalised by 1923, around the time Darby married his wife Philippa. Shortly after, George left the station to find work as the Great Depression hit.
The couple raised cattle on the property, lived in the slab homestead, and had four children.
Current owner Vanessa described matriarch Philippa as a "pint-sized power-pack" who took to station life in her stride. She was an amateur photographer and loved photographing her daily life.
"How many women in 1923 got on horseback with jodhpurs and went out mustering? There wouldn't have been many families that would have allowed for that to happen," she said.
"She had that freedom of being able to do that so, she was actually involved with the outside work.
"Every generation of women here has been involved outdoors and with the management of the property," Vanessa said.
In the beginning, the Bamblings ran Shorthorns before moving to Herefords in the 1930s. Around 40 years ago, the family began infusing Brafords into their Hereford herd.
They currently run up to 1500 Braford mixed cattle, with around 800 breeders.
Each generation has added new blocks to the station. It is now comprised of 9 individual portions totalling around 11,331 (28,000 acres) and another block called Woodmiller with four additional portions at 242 hectares (600 acres).
Eventually, the property was passed onto the second generation of owners, first born son David who Arthur described as having "great stockman skills", and his wife Paddy.
"David's late father Darby had Parkinson's disease and he was quite unwell, so David was sort of thrust into that role of taking over quite young, around his late 20s, early 30s," Vanessa said.
Vanessa described her late father-in-law David as a bit of a "larrikin".
"He was a clever poet to and was very political... it's very socially unacceptable some of the things that he's written in there, but things haven't really changed, that's the humorous part about it," Vanessa said.
David even won the Queensland Country Life bush poetry competition in 1991 with his poem Gate Creek that took out the top spot and earned him $500 cash.
Vanessa described her mother-in-law as a "strong bush woman" who was still riding horses into her late age.
"She was a brilliant horse woman, and great with all of the animals."
She was also a talent potter and painter, with an art studio set up at the property's smithy.
"She did a lot of trees and native scenes and she made a lot of her glazes from clay, rocks and soil from the property," Vanessa said.
Sadly history repeated itself when illness struck again and David was diagnosed with cancer in the late 1980s and died in 1995.
"He was a very sensible person for succession planning and he could see what was going on so had everything organised," Vanessa said.
"I guess that was thrust upon him due to illness, but I'd say he was the sort of person that would have done it anyway."
Vanessa and Arthur met at a political event, with Vanessa moving to the property after they were married in April 1993.
They have four children; Emmalene, Josephine, Zarabella, and Clancy.
At this stage their son Clancy will likely take on the property, with Vanessa describing her son as a "natural bushman" with a "really good eye for cattle".
"We're perfectly open minded about any of the girls doing it, but they've sort of got their own careers now.
"It was really important to me to have the girls educated so they can pursue their own lives as to what they wanted to do, and particularly, to have educated women return to rural areas to work."
Zarabella has already proven herself to be a talented painter, just like her grandmother.
Vanessa said although there had been hardship throughout the generations of Bamblings, the strength of family bonds was what had driven its success.
"As you can imagine over a span of 100 years there's a bit of sadness, but they kept going, they kept expanding, they stayed together as a strong family," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.