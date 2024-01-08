Year starts with low offerings

Cattle listings started 2024 with low offerings, although this is typical of the first week of January, where the focus on the southern weaner sales is in full swing, and the holiday season is still continuing for many.
The offering of 4536 head was met with subdued demand at a 52 per cent clearance rate, while value over reserve averaged $106/head, and the AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator averaged 318c/kg DW.
The market was stronger for the steer and heifer lines compared to the last sale of last year, however the already limited number offered per category was met with selective buying as clearance rates fluctuated, particularly for heifer lines.
A highlight last week was the steers 400kg and above category, which recorded the highest offering for a single category and was met with strong demand at an 89pc clearance rate and averaged $1478/head - rising $201 on the last sale of 2023. Breeding stock saw price reductions for all categories where a comparison could be made.
Steers above 400kg were in high demand, with the 660 head resulting in an 89pc clearance rate for a $1478/head average.
From Strathdownie, VIC, a line of 41 Angus steers aged 15 to 16 months and weighing 489kg returned $1520/head, or 311c/kg lwt, and will travel to a buyer in QLD.
Heifers 330-400kg had the thinnest offering of the heifer categories, with 447 head offered, rising $53 on the last sale in 2023 at $943/head and returning a 39pc clearance.
From Osmaston, TAS, a line of 21 Angus cross heifers aged 10 to 11 months and weighing 370kg returned $1070/head, or 289c/kg lwt.
Breeding stock recorded price falls across all categories, with the smallest fall being recorded by PTIC heifers at a drop of $30 for an average of $1456/head. The offering of 595 head was met with similar selective buying to the NSM heifer market, with PTIC heifers achieving a 45pc clearance.
From Holbrook, NSW, a line of 22 Angus PTIC heifers aged 26 to 27 months and weighing 539kg returned $1700/head.
