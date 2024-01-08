Queensland Country Life
Year starts with low offerings

January 8 2024 - 4:00pm
CATTLE

Cattle listings started 2024 with low offerings, although this is typical of the first week of January, where the focus on the southern weaner sales is in full swing, and the holiday season is still continuing for many.

