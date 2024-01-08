Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Resolute is the Hartmann family's farming motto at Dalby

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated January 9 2024 - 7:38pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alroy Hartmann with some of the Resolute sorghum planted into long fallow wheat stubble in mid-November 2023. Picture: Sally Gall
Alroy Hartmann with some of the Resolute sorghum planted into long fallow wheat stubble in mid-November 2023. Picture: Sally Gall

The Hartmann name has been synonymous with farming in the Dalby district since the first member of the family arrived with a crosscut saw and axe, ready to clear a road his descendants now travel on nearly every day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.