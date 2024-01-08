Resolute is the Hartmann family's farming motto at Dalby

The Hartmann name has been synonymous with farming in the Dalby district since the first member of the family arrived with a crosscut saw and axe, ready to clear a road his descendants now travel on nearly every day.
In his son Lloyd Hartmann's day, in the 1920s and '30s, scrub and prickly pear were the enemy on the blocks he and his five brothers selected.
Fast forward 80 years and Lloyd's grandsons and their partners are busy planting sorghum, carting grain and transporting hay, and breeding Brahman genetics.
In an era of ever-escalating fuel costs and a volatile climate, keeping a family not just together but expanding in business is a fair achievement in anyone's estimation.
Wheat has always been a winter staple, along with white French millet and panicum, and Lloyd's son Alroy, now 85, remembers talk of the 1947 crop of wheat on Arborlea, the 200ha block he and his wife Carmel live on.
"They said it was fence-high, four foot high and falling over, and harvested with the old ground drive headers, only taking half the cut because it couldn't handle it," he said.
"It went a ton to the acre. That was a good crop, way back, but nowadays, if they don't get two ton, well there's something wrong."
Alroy says his best year was 1963, when he grew 12 bags to the acre of wheat.
"We burnt the stubble, ploughed it, got rain, planted, and grew 13 bags to the acre of French white millet, on the same ground, no fertilising," he remembered. "The boys are probably doing a better job now - they're growing more crops to the acre but they're putting a lot more fertiliser on too."
The boys are Alroy and Carmel's sons Brendan and David.
Brendan leases the original family farm and has purchased his own blocks of land, amounting to a total of around 2500ha, and helps his partner Sharon McNamara run her Strath Vale Brahman stud at Bell, as well as operating Hartmann Transport.
While their 2023 rainfall total was 452mm, about two-thirds of their average annual rainfall, they were able to plant about 300ha of Resolute sorghum into zero till long fallow wheat stubble in mid-November.
"That was our saving grace," Brendan said. "It meant we had a full moisture profile."
As luck would have it, they scored 130mm just after the crop was up, and in Brendan's words, it's now magnificent and should push a head out in the next two weeks.
He chose the Pacific Seeds Resolute variety because, going on trials last year, he said it had been a good performer.
"I believe quite a bit of Resolute has been planted around the district," he said. "We used a John Deere Maxemerge on 900mm spacings because that fits both dryland and irrigation furrows."
They're expecting to harvest their sorghum in mid to late March.
In addition to that, around 180ha of white French millet was planted on the new year weekend, and they have 20ha of Resolute sorghum on irrigation, and 20ha of forage sorghum also being irrigated.
They'll cut and bale the latter and either use in the Brahman stud or sell it.
The family counts itself lucky not to have had its crop pummelled by the hail that hit crops in the Jimbour district recently.
"Their whole crop was wiped out, we understand," Carmel said. "Some of it was out in head, and they ended up with just a stalk with a head on top, no leaf left."
Their land values have gone from $700 an acre 25 years ago to a starting price of $5000 today.
"The price of fuel would have to be one of our biggest challenges these days, it's just ridiculous," Alroy said. "I think we're being taken for a ride, on everything."
For his wife Carmel, who came to the district to teach at the one-teacher Edgefield school, and stayed, diminishing returns are also a big concern.
"The ratio of your expenses and your return is not what it used to be," she said. "The margin of profit, percentage-wise, is not the same."
