Charleville police seeking public help for stolen car

Police are seeking public assistance after a vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Charleville address early on Monday morning.
It is alleged that between midnight and 3.30am, unknown offenders gained entry to a Cypress Street residence in which they located vehicle keys used to steal the vehicle from the property.
The vehicle, a 2014 black Mitsubishi ASX bearing Queensland registration 172 HY5, was located a short time later by Charleville Police.
Anyone who saw the vehicle between midnight and 3.30am, or has relevant dashcam, CCTV footage or any information, is urged to contact police.
Police would like to remind people to secure their homes and vehicles, and keep all valuables including car keys out of sight of opportunistic criminals.
Anyone with information for police can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
Crime information can be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Quote this reference number: QP2400039974
