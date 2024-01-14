There's never been greater settings for dairy

Wayne Bennett once said, 'worry is like a rocking chair - it gives you something to do but gets you nowhere'. I find myself reflecting on this and how it relates to the industry my family have been in since the 1890s.
Right up until the ripe old age of 35 I viewed the dairy industry through the lens of what might be called a 'stereotypical farmer'; only use the cheapest inputs to keep costs low when producing your product, focus almost exclusively on wet cows (and not dries or heifers) but more importantly, always talk the industry down.
Add excessive worry in there for good, accurate measure.
As an industry why are we like this? It does have something to do with our past experiences, like deregulation and Coles' $1 milk.
An industry identity explained it best in a meeting recently; he said Queenslanders has been punished pricewise in the past for producing too much milk, so that farmers above 50 have become just plain old gun-shy.
Whether its been tier 2 pricing (a lower price for the milk supplied over quota) or penalties dished out to farmers on the Atherton Tablelands for surplus milk trucked south, Queensland dairy farmers have had a rough time of it.
Accordingly, we have done such a great job of talking our industry down that people now genuinely believe us, including the banking sector.
I used past tense for a reason when talking about how I 'viewed' the industry.
Like our industry I have evolved. Instead of seeing an industry on the way out, I see an industry in a strong position for growth and reasons for optimism.
With a stable guaranteed three-year price, buoyant price movements over the last couple of years, strong demand from processors and the highest premiums for additional supply ever offered, dairy has turned an enormous corner.
Per capita consumption of cheese and butter increased over the year, and while drinking milk fell slightly to 90 litres our consumption is high compared to other developed countries thanks to flavoured milk and our 'coffee culture'.
It's just 65 litres in the US and 70 in the UK.
Yes, inputs are high but they are high for every other commodity too.
Not every industry has our market settings. Whilst I'm not saying we should throw caution to the wind there's never been greater settings to produce our quality product.
- Damien Tessmann, dairy agribusiness manager
