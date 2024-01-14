Grain supply fears ease with expected large sorghum crop

Northern grain markets remain on the defensive at the start of 2024 amid expectations of a large sorghum harvest which will start in the next month or so.
Fears of tight grain supplies after the significantly smaller northern winter grain harvest have all but disappeared. Premiums for the northern grain markets into the Darling Downs and other southern Queensland destinations tumbled in November as late spring rain allowed farmers to plant sorghum crops and have been back-peddling ever since.
Stormy weather conditions across Queensland and northern NSW are keeping sorghum crops well-watered, with most observers expecting above average yields.
Northern grain buyers are now comfortably covered through the first quarter of 2024 making it difficult to sell wheat and barley. Exporters still have limited appetite to buy wheat in Queensland and northern NSW as it is still significantly more expensive than other port zones, making it difficult to move into south east Asia and other destinations.
Sagging international grain markets are offering no support for local grain prices.
Global wheat and feed grain prices sagged in the first week of 2024 as improved rain in northern Brazil has seen drought concerns in the region ease, putting pressure on corn and global feed grain prices. At the same time, world wheat markets also fell as exporters struggle to regain markets which have been lost to Black Sea wheat.
International grain and oilseed markets trended lower in 2023 from the lofty levels at the end of 2022 when global supply chains were threatened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The largest declines were in the corn markets which tumbled by 30 per cent after a record large harvest in the United States and favourable weather has Argentina on track for a record harvest in 2024 after last year's drought.
Changes in global import flows were important with China approving corn imports from Brazil, which allowed them to take advantage of last year's record large harvest, which came at the expense of US corn exports.
US wheat futures tumbled 21pc during 2023 as early season supply fears were put to rest with another massive Russian wheat crop and aggressive export pricing. US wheat bounced in late 2023 on Chinese purchases but gave back most of these gains when the demand disappeared.
