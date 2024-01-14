Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Grain supply fears ease with expected large sorghum crop

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
January 14 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grain supply fears ease with expected large sorghum crop
Grain supply fears ease with expected large sorghum crop

Northern grain markets remain on the defensive at the start of 2024 amid expectations of a large sorghum harvest which will start in the next month or so.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.