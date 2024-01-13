Queensland Country Life
Rules for offsetting business losses

By Helen Warnock
January 13 2024 - 1:00pm
If you have made a loss in your business, it is necessary to pass certain tests to be able to offset that deduction against other income you earn. The rules are designed to stop people claiming deductions from small businesses which are really hobbies and getting a tax benefit.

