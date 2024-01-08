Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Denman family celebrates 150 years of Etowri farm

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
January 8 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The last surviving siblings of the Denman family; Jim Denman, Helen Heron, Heather Denman, Robert Denman, and Donald Denman. Picture: Deanne Woods
The last surviving siblings of the Denman family; Jim Denman, Helen Heron, Heather Denman, Robert Denman, and Donald Denman. Picture: Deanne Woods

The Denman family of Mackay has farmed the same property, Etowri, for more than 150 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.