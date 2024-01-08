Campdraft a family affair

Growing up on the family cattle property Lestree Downs, Clermont, Melissa Salmond has fond memories of her childhood which gave her a love of all things country - helping her parents, Gordon and Susan Salmond, with the daily running of their cattle property, along with the sibling rivalry enjoyed with her two brothers, Matthew and John.
Melissa reflects on memories of mustering in the school holidays for Peter (dec) and Irene McKeering and family at Forrester, Alpha, and the McKeering family returning the gesture helping the Salmonds with their mustering. Melissa chuckles that it was the "family and best friends" workforce that united a special bond between the two families.
Melissa has assisted many campdraft committees over the years and enjoys volunteering and giving back to the sport she loves and is currently the president of the Horse of the North. After recently attending a judges' seminar with her partner, Mark Lavender, she hopes to take on that role in the near future.
A love of photography developed when Melissa bought a good digital camera to take on an overseas trip. Melissa developed a passion for art while at school and about 15 years ago was commissioned to do a sketch of a friend's engagement.
The young talented artist was not prepared for what followed, as demands for her artwork escalated and it continues to be in high demand. Her photography and sketches are a hobby and Melissa goes under the title Diamond MS Sketches and Photography, which happens to be her cattle and horse brand.
After being given an aged working dog, Melissa soon appreciated the value of a handy dog and says that she's a collie person and has incorporated working dogs into her daily schedule.
Continuing the family tradition of campdrafting, Melissa also enjoys competing in challenge events and usually breeds a couple of her Tiptree Performance Horse mares each year. Forever passionate about horsemanship, she admires her friends who are horse trainers and appreciates the hours required to achieve results.
Melissa doesn't keep geldings and offers these at horse sales such as the Northern Performance Horse Sale and the Dalby ASH sale. "Traits I breed for are type, temperament and trainability, I like first-cross horses for this reason and a horse that can rate a cow," she said.
Her mother, Susan, is a highly regarded competitor, having served on the Australian Campdraft Association (ACA) management committee and won six Lady Rider titles and is an accomplished judge who still enjoys competing. Her father, Gordon, also successfully enjoyed campdrafting and judging. Although retired from competing, he still is the one they turn to for pointers and cattle picking.
Among the highlights of Melissa's campdraft calendar is venturing south along with her mother, cousin Jess Hoffmann and aunty Dal-Marie Glenwright doing the southern run Condamine, Chinchilla and Warwick or attending the Nutrien Classic sale with her father.
For Melissa, a third-generation competitor, campdrafting has always been a family affair. If not competing or taking photos, Melissa enjoys announcing and has taken on this task at Normanton, Burke & Wills, the ACA finals and many other central and northern campdraft events.
