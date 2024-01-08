Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Campdraft a family affair

By Robyn Paine
January 8 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Growing up on the family cattle property Lestree Downs, Clermont, Melissa Salmond has fond memories of her childhood which gave her a love of all things country - helping her parents, Gordon and Susan Salmond, with the daily running of their cattle property, along with the sibling rivalry enjoyed with her two brothers, Matthew and John.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.