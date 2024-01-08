Cattle sales kick off in Crows Nest

With above average rainfall across Queensland conditions were ripe for a positive start to the 2024 cattle market.
Hartwig & Bliss kicked of the selling season in Queensland, with its first monthly sales at Crows Nest on Saturday.
The first sale for 2024 was conservative in size, with a yarding of 125 head sold at the open auction.
Lead agent Wade Hartwig said he felt people were remaining cautious due to uncertainty around the market, and unstable weather predictions.
"That's just where we are in January, usually is for this time of year...if we happen to get another couple of inches of rain I think it would totally change their outlook," he said.
"The market is a lot better then it was, we have definitely started off where we left off last year.
"The market reflected the closing sale of 2023 with buyers being cautious with their purchases."
The Trapp family, Crows Nest, sold trade Droughtmaster cross feeder weight steers for $1160/head and Angus trade heifers for $1080/hd. Mount Coalbank cattle co, Thornville, sold Angus weaned steers for $890/head. The Ferguson family, Goombungee, sold a pen of Charolais cross heifers for $860/head.
Mr Hartwig said there was a pretty big crowd with a lot of onlookers as well as people using the sale as a social meeting point.
"The monthly sales we hold are predominately for producers in the local area to restock," he said.
"It's a niche sale for the local farmers in the area.
"They can't compete in the major centres when they only want a handful of steers, or a couple of cows and calves."
The next sale is scheduled for the February 3.
