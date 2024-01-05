Man killed in tractor accident on property

Police are reporting a man in his 60s has been killed in a tractor accident on a private property south west of Cairns.
A spokesperson from the Queensland Police told ACM Agri, officers responded to reports of a single tractor rollover, on a property on Patrick Road at East Palmerston, shortly before 9am on Friday.
Queensland Ambulance Service declined to comment.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
