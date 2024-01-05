Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Long-term agistment proving hard to find for producers

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
January 5 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Jeynes and Julie Sheehan are reducing their herd after they reached capacity on their current country west of Rockhampton. Picture: Supplied
Jason Jeynes and Julie Sheehan are reducing their herd after they reached capacity on their current country west of Rockhampton. Picture: Supplied

A lack of suitable long-term agistment is forcing some cattle producers to reduce their herds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.