Long-term agistment proving hard to find for producers

A lack of suitable long-term agistment is forcing some cattle producers to reduce their herds.
At Dalma Scrub, west of Rockhampton, Kraken Brangus owner Julie Sheehan said she and her partner Jason Jeynes were having to sell around 50 head after losing a long-term agistment.
Ms Sheehan said although they had tried word-of-mouth, advertising and approaching landholders directly, no suitable adjustment had yet to materialise.
"It's its been disheartening when you are at the tipping point where you can expand but can't get country," she said.
"After selling, for us to build 50 head up again of this quality up will take time.
"If we had the agistment we could have bred on with them for years, a lack of agistment restricts your growth massively.
"But they have to go, we have to draw a line somewhere."
Ms Sheehan said the only agistment they had been offered was "really hard timbered country which was not suitable for what we were doing".
"We are looking for niche country, good quality country with safe and secure water from a creek, dam or bore," she said.
"We do have a small productive parcel of land outside Rockhampton and we have a secure lease on another block, but when we went 'okay, we ant to build our numbers up as we were at capacity', we were not able to find anywhere suitable.
"When we have seen suitable country we have rung them and offered above the going rate, including lease half your place and manage the other half, but no one is interested."
However, with adversity comes opportunity and Ms Sheehan said the pair's back-up plan of a paddock-to-plate business has recently been launched.
Under the Springwater Natural Meats brand, they are now taking orders for lamb and beef for February delivery to Rockhampton.
"This alters our business model but not being able to get agistment, we have said, 'okay, we have amazing facilities how can we better use what we have got, if we can't buy more country then what can we do?'," she said.
On the Tablelands, James Nasser at Atherton Grass Fed, which specialises in Brahman and Brahman cross cattle, said agistment in the far north was available, but he would be very choosy before striking a deal.
Mr Nassar who runs Atherton Grass Fed with his wife Deana said it's "all about who you know," when seeking out for extra country.
Speaking on his way to Georgetown to buy some livestock, Mr Nasser agreed good agistment was tough to locate.
"We are always looking for more but are very selective where will put our cattle," he said.
"Good agistment does not come up very often and when it does, its all word of mouth.
"A lot of this country is tightly held by the third generation."
Mr Nasser said the quality of country varies greatly across the Tablelands, "so you need local knowledge of where to agist or buy before you jump."
According to David and Sarah Birchmore who run Agistment.net.au which aims to connect those needing agistment with people interested in leasing out a property, the market is very tight.
The duo who are well-known for breeding Droughtmaster Speckle cross near Winton, founded the agistment online platform in 2012.
"There is definitely a shortage of available agistment in Queensland at the moment, and the major factor behind this is the lack of rain in many areas," Mrs Birchmore said.
"Whilst there has been phenomenal rainfall in the coastal north and south east corner of our state, there are large swathes of land in the heart of Queensland's grazing country that have received little to no rain as yet."
Demand is very much outstripping supply, Mr Birchmore said.
"We are receiving many enquiries from graziers looking for agistment - ranging from 50 head up to a few thousand," he said.
"The landowners that are listing their agistment with us are filling it very quickly, just this week we listed agistment for 2500 steers and filled it within 90 minutes (and) most agistment is filling within 48 hours of being listed on our site."
And demand is unlikely to slow down until the wet season is in full swing.
"We don't foresee there being much improvement in the situation until there is more widespread rain across Queensland," Mrs Birchmore said.
"With a lot of tough years behind us and the last El Nino forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology, many landowners are erring on the side of caution and saving the spare paddocks / grass they may have for their own future use."
Mr Birchmore said the cattle price also affects available agistment.
"When cattle prices are lower, landowners will often choose to buy cattle to fill their paddocks rather than offer them for agistment," he said.
"Alternatively, lower prices can see producers holding onto their cattle until prices begin to rise, which ties up more land."
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
