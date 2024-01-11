Queensland Country Life
Home grown cotton career - How Alexander Stephens fell in love with cotton

By Alison Paterson
January 12 2024 - 7:30am
Stephen 'Zanda' Alexander on the McVeigh Partnership farm where her works in Macalister. Picture: Supplied.

Growing up on a mixed enterprise of cotton and grain which his dad managed on the northern Darling Downs meant Alexander 'Zanda' Stephens got a first hand taste of how rewarding a career in broadacre farming could be.

