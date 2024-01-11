Home grown cotton career - How Alexander Stephens fell in love with cotton

Growing up on a mixed enterprise of cotton and grain which his dad managed on the northern Darling Downs meant Alexander 'Zanda' Stephens got a first hand taste of how rewarding a career in broadacre farming could be.
Undeterred by the perseverance required, Mr Stephens, 33, gained a diploma from Dalby Agricultural College and after time spent working the harvest trail in the US and other parts of Queensland, is employed by the McVeigh Partnership in Macalister on the western Darling Downs.
"I love my job with the McVeigh family where I share the role of cropping production manager as well as managing the contract farming," Mr Stephens said.
"I work for Neil and Sonya McVeigh and their sons Matt, Craig and Lachlan and their wives and families, looking after a 650 hectare farm as well as our contract picking side of things and harvesting," he said.
"We have about 500ha of land with irrigation and 100ha of dry land, this year we're growing approximately 150ha on this property around MacAlister due to water availability."
The recent growing season always has its challenges and 2024 looks no different, Mr Stephens said.
"Our total 2023 rain was 200mm below our annual average and the winter crop season only had 25ml," he said.
"So leading up to our current summer season, the fields are very dry and our machinery ground preparation used a lot of diesel to try and break down the soil to make a good enough seed bed to get the cotton established."
While other parts of the state have experienced wild weather and severe flooding, Mr Stephens said they had received a much more moderate rainfall.
"We thought we'd get a drier summer but it's panned out we had some localised good storms, here we are probably only 100mm behind most of the other McVeigh properties," he said.
"The region had some pretty severe storm cells come past and a couple of fields were knocked out by hail but not on the farm I look after."
Mr Stephens said it's exciting to work in the cotton industry which he described as "dynamic".
"What I like about my job are the opportunities," he said.
"If you have the work ethic then opportunities arise and open up a lot of doors and I'm pretty fortunate that I have been able to be in a position involved enough that as the business expands, my role can grow as well.
"I appreciate my bosses, they are great communicators who have great respect for their employees - if you have potential they will help you to the best of their abilities."
Although he said they have a harvest license for the Condamine River, Mr Stephens said, "we are still on our hands and knees praying for more rain."
"We would still like more rain over the river catchment, it's great when mother nature opens up a bit with some liquid gold," he said.
Mr Stephens said while it's too early to confirm if his children Montana, 3, and Wesley eight months, have inherited the farming gene, he reckons his daughter loves being out in the fields
"i don't want to push her into farming but the opportunity will be there for her is she wants to," he said.
