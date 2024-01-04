Rider airlifted after fall from horse

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew airlifted a woman to hospital, after she was thrown off a horse she was riding.
The rescue chopper was tasked to the Lockyer Valley region at 4pm on Thursday.
The aeromedical crew worked with local Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics to treat the patient for suspected head injuries.
The woman, aged in her 20s, was then flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital for further treatment.
