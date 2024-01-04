All the faces of the new year Taroom Races

There were smiles on the dials of those attending the Taroom Races hosted by the Dawson Jockey Club on Saturday, despite a huge storm which stopped the event.
Dawson Jockey Club President David Parry-Okeden said the event which attracted 2000 people was only two races in when a massive thunderstorm cancelled the event.
"We had a full race card and the track was in great order and it looked like a good afternoon's racing," he said.
"But after two races we had a horrific thunderstorm came over and that was that."
Mr Parry-Okeden said the club made a "few bucks over the bar " as many racegoers stayed and socialised.
"It was great to see so many young people attend and show an interest in racing," he said.
"A lot of ladies shoes were found in the bins the nest day."
The small town had a fantastic weekend of dancing and music, he said.
"Taroom had a big weekend," he said.
"The golf club put on an event that night with 700 young people dancing in the rian.
"Then on Sunday the Leichhardt Hotel had a New Year's Eve party."
Mr Parry-Okeden said the next race hosted by the DJC will be in September.
"The DJC wants to thank the committee, the wonderful volunteers and the community," he said.
"Now we look forward to the event in September."
