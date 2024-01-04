Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

All the faces of the new year Taroom Races

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
January 4 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were smiles on the dials of those attending the Taroom Races hosted by the Dawson Jockey Club on Saturday, despite a huge storm which stopped the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.