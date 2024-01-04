Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Australian beef cattle registration numbers climb in 2022

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated January 4 2024 - 1:34pm, first published 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture: Lucy Kinbacher
File picture: Lucy Kinbacher

The full tally of 2022 registered calves is finally in and numbers of registered cattle have exploded again on 2021 figures by an additional 14,551 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.