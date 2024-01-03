Toogoolawah teenager dies in Esk crash

A 19-year-old Toogoolawah woman has died in a two vehicle crash at Esk.
Queensland police are investigating the crash, which involved a car and a truck on the evening of January 3, 2024.
Police believe that the car, travelling north on the Brisbane Valley Highway, and truck travelling in the opposite direction, crashed at about 5pm.
The driver of the car, a 19-year-old Toogoolawah woman, was declared dead at the scene.
The truck driver, a 36-year-old Regents Park man, was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Witnesses or anyone with relevant vision of either vehicle prior to the crash are being asked to contact police.
You can do so by calling Policelink on 131 444, or submitting an online form here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.